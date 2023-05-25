When Dr Pimple Popper isn’t squeezing and popping cysts, she’s reacting to herself or someone else do the same thing, and that’s exactly what she’s been doing recently as she reacts to a ‘mashed potato’ neck cyst.

The TLC show has been entertaining viewers since 2018, and when she’s not on screen she’s over on social media providing popaholics with all the oozy content.

We take a look at Dr Pimple Popper‘s latest reaction video if you dare!

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper reacts to ‘mashed potato’ neck cyst

Taking to the TLC Instagram page, Dr Sandra Lee threw it back as she reacted to one of her earlier episodes, what she calls a ‘mashed potato’ neck cyst.

She starts off the video by telling viewers she first thought it was a lipoma, but quickly realized it was a cyst when making the incision.

Here’s where it gets messy!

The doctor says she remembers it so well because of the content inside, which she called ‘potatoes with chives,’ as a humongous amount of creamy white puss oozes out.

However, she now describes it as: “cracked pepper inside.” We’re not sure we understand that one, but we’re not the experts here!

The cyst wall was really hard and stuck to the patient, as Sandra calls her “really brave” for going through this.

After all the hard work was done, a “beautiful transformation” had been created as the patient’s neck looked good as new.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Instagram

Fans take to the comments

As always, fans took to the Instagram comments to show their appreciation (and disgust) for the video.

One joked: “I cried looking at this.”

“One of my two all-time favorites,” said another.

Another wrote: “You are a godsend..thank you for your many gifts helping these people.”

“Love your vids but your food references need to stop…you’ve ruined too many foods for me!!!”

Dr Pimple Popper loves her food analogies

In regards to the last comment, we all know Dr Pimple Popper loves describing her cysts with food, including the famous mozzarella lipoma.

There was also the famous cyst bomb which was the ‘size of an egg’, which the doctor also called a ‘cyst God.’ She wasn’t wrong there!

Although, she doesn’t just stick to food analogies. Sandra goes outside the box as she once referred to the liquid pouring out of a cyst as a ‘cement substance.’

Nice!