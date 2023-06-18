In a throwback video, Dr Pimple Popper patient Jason can be seen visiting the office with a 13-year-old neck lipoma which is referred to as a ‘second head.’

The TLC doctor has helped countless patients during her time on the show, although even an expert like herself comes across difficulties at times, including this patient’s neck lipoma which grew in a ‘very difficult position.’

We take a look at Dr Pimple Popper patient Jason, the ‘second head’ growing on his neck.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Jason has ‘second head’ growing on his neck

Jason has a tumor on the back of his neck that he says is the size of a ‘softball.’ He noticed a small bump on the back of his head 13 years ago, which got bigger over time.

Like many other of Dr Sandra Lee‘s patients, Jason visited a doctor to have the lump removed, although they warned him it could grow back, so he didn’t go ahead.

As well as physically, the bump was affecting the patient mentally, including his confidence and social life.

The removal proved difficult

Upon first inspection, Sandra realized it was a lipoma, as it moves around. However, the placement of the lipoma progressing down the side of Jason’s neck was concerning for the TLC doctor, who orders an MRI due to the location.

A lot of the deeper muscles, important nerves, blood vessels, and veins reside in the area, so Dr Pimple Popper didn’t want to risk his safety.

Of course, she was willing to try, giving the patient ‘hope again’ which she did by successfully opening up and removing the huge lipoma.

The patient’s neck then looks good as new, as he says his ‘cheeks are hurting from smiling’ at the results.

This isn’t Dr Pimple Popper’s first huge neck lipoma removal. Who can forget the infamous mozzarella lipoma?

Fans praise Dr Lee in the comments

As always, fans took to the comments to share their opinions and to praise the TLC doctor for her life-changing work.

“Jason seems like a really nice person. I’m so happy that Dr. Lee was able to help him feel good about himself — because a good human like him deserves to!” wrote one.

“His comment about his cheeks gonna be hurting from all the smiling he will be doing certainly made me smile!!! Happy for this guy!!!” exclaimed another.

Another wrote: “This made me cry. I’m so happy for him! And of course, he had one of the best Doctors to work on him.”