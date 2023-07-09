Dr Pimple Popper has seen her fair share of skin problems, but patient Jennifer showed her the biggest keloids she’s ever seen as she visited in hopes to have her four ‘extreme’ ear keloids removed. The patient has been living with the scar tissue for 11 years before she flew over to Dr Lee.

The TLC doctor has been entertaining popaholics for years as she pops and squeezes an array of cysts and pimples. Although some skin conditions she treats are fairly rare, keloids are actually quite a common problem for people, especially after getting ear piercings, just like patient Jennifer. However, it’s the size of these that makes them so extreme. Let’s see if Dr Pimple Popper was able to work her magic yet again.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Jennifer has four ‘extreme’ ear keloids

Jennifer visited Dr Pimple Popper’s office in hopes to remove four of her extreme ear keloids which she’s had for 11 years, after getting piercings when she was younger.

As well as the aesthetic problems, the keloids also give Jennifer physical problems as she tells Dr Sandra Lee they also make her “very dizzy” and affect her hearing.

Upon inspection, Sandra calls the keloids ‘extreme’ and ‘heavy’ as she reveals they’re the biggest she’s ever seen.

However, as keloids are created by trauma, the TLC doc is concerned the bumps may come back, as surgery to also remove something is also a trauma. Of course, though, the risk didn’t stop her trying.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Sandra Lee successfully removes Jennifer’s keloids

Although filled with nerves, Jennifer takes to the surgery room to have her bumps removed. Dr Lee tackles the largest first, and with every lump removed, the patient’s hearing becomes clearer.

The left ear was the easy part according to the doc, as the right ear contained her oldest bumps, which were more attached to several parts of the ear.

Luckily, both keloids were successfully removed, and the general shape of Jennifer’s ear could still be maintained.

The patient was overwhelmed with her results, and even said she could feel the drastic weight difference immediately.

No wonder, as of course Sandra had to put them on the weighing scales afterward, and they came to a whopping 14 oz!

Fans ‘tear up’ at the end results

Although Dr Pimple Popper’s show is for entertainment purposes, she so often changes her patients’ lives for the better as their insecurities regularly stop them from doing simple things in life. Many patients touch viewers’ hearts, and that’s exactly what Jennifer did, as they left comments on the video.

“It’s so bizarre how your body can freak out and overheal with excess scar tissue. I’m so glad she got those things off. She is so happy it made me tear up,” commented one fan.

“Poor girl. Can you imagine what she’s gone through? The bullying. When the doctor said it’s gone, her expression was so happy,” penned another.

Another wrote: “That moment when she saw it fixed. So lovely and warm. I felt this way when I had my teeth fixed. 4 years missing a tooth in the front. When the doctor helped me. He helped me heal from the power my captor had over me. Surgeons are Angels.”