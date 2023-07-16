Dr Pimple Popper helped change Debra’s life when she removed a large ‘brain-like’ bump on her head that the patient had been dealing with for over 20 years. The patient said she would be ‘devastated if Dr Lee couldn’t help her, but of course, she worked her magic once again.

The TLC doctor has been entertaining fans for years as she pops and squeezes an array of bumps and cysts, but the entertainment is life-changing for the patients, as their skin conditions take a toll on important areas of their lives.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Debra suffers from Seborrheic keratosis

Debra visits Dr Pimple Popper’s office as she suffers from severe keratosis, which she says is a genetic, hereditary mole, which has formed on her head.

It started off the size of a pea, although over the last 23 years, it has grown to be the size of a silver dollar. She describes it as looking like a ‘cauliflower’ or ‘brain.’ Debra also says her bump has a pungent odor to it, almost like a ‘yeasty’ smell.

Dr Pimple Popper assures us that the bump is benign, although she’s concerned that it could extend to Debra’s face. She’s also concerned that it may grow back and Debra may not have hair grow back there.

However, Debra said she was willing to deal with the hair loss, but the thought of the bump growing back made her nervous.

Dr Sandra Lee successfully removes Debra’s ‘brain’ bump

Of course, despite her worries, Dr Sandra Lee got straight to the removal, first melting off as much of the Seborrheic keratosis as she could.

Sandra explained that when melted the SK becomes sticky and looks like ‘roast beef’ as she’s shredding pieces off, as it’s too large to be taken off in one piece.

After getting as much off as she can from melting in the episode, Sandra scrapes off as much excess as she can to try and smooth out the area.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Debra is overjoyed with the results

Debra, who had been dealing with her ‘brain-like’ bump since 1998, was amazed that it was gone within one hour.

She said the removal is going to boost her confidence, as well as changing how she interacts with people in a positive way.

Ten weeks later, Debra says she feels like a “completely different person” after Dr Pimple Popper successfully removed her Seborrheic keratosis.