Dr Pimple Popper patient Pat had ‘rapidly spreading’ moles covering her neck, temples, upper chest, and lower abdominal area, which she learns are seborrheic keratoses.

The TLC Doctor is forever helping patients by removing their bumps and lumps, whilst entertaining viewers on the way. In this particular case, Dr Pimple Popper removed over 300 keratoses from patient Pat’s neck.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Really YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Pat is covered in ‘moles’

Pat is 66 years old and has ‘rapidly spreading moles’ over her neck area. They started in her mid 20s, however back then spread “very very slowly”, with no cause for concern.

However, in her 40s they started spreading rapidly, with the past couple of years spreading “very, very rapidly.”

The patient expressed that her father suffered from skin cancer, which is a worry for the patient, so she headed to Dr Sandra Lee to see what exactly has been causing them.

Pat told the TLC doctor that they were becoming a hindrance as her clothes stuck to them and they itch and sting.

Dr Pimple Popper says Pat has Seborrheic Keratoses

After visiting Dr Pimple Popper’s office, Pat learns that her ‘moles’ are seborrheic keratoses. She then explains that they’re “really common” and a lot of people confuse them for moles. In fact, they’re just growths that occur.

She said Pat had so many, it’s like she has more than she has regular skin. Although Sandra said it may be highly unlikely that she could remove them all, of course, she was going to give it a try.

The doctor then pulled out a liquid nitrogen canister, before getting a magnifying glass to further inspect what she was working with.

Although Pat was cautious about the cold, painful removal she was being optimistic. However, Dr Pimple Popper revealed she herself, could only tolerate three SK removals at one time.

Pat tolerates a ‘record number’ of removals

The doctor then gets to work freezing and removing the seborrheic keratoses, as says she’s “surprised” at how Pat is handling it, not even budging at all.

Dr Pimple Popper is in disbelief at how high the patient’s pain threshold is, as she handles the painful procedure like a pro. In her whole career, she’s never had someone over stand 40 or 50 removals, however, Pat is treating the pain like it’s “nothing”.

By the end, the patient had had 307 seborrheic keratoses removed from her skin. Although they get worse before they get better, in a few weeks when they have all peeled, Pat will have smooth clear skin again.

The doctor also reassured her patient none of the ‘moles’ were cancerous, as she breathed a sigh of relief.