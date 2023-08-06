Dr Pimple Popper has the shock of her life when she sees Ronen’s 37-year-old leg cyst which she calls the ‘biggest she’s ever seen.’

Although the cyst had been causing patient Ronen an immense amount of pain for over three decades, he said being told the cyst was the biggest Dr Pimple Popper had seen meant a lot to him. Every cloud!

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Ronen has had ‘huge’ leg cyst for 37 years

Ronen’s ‘huge’ lump appears on his left leg just above his knee, which he jokes looks like a “piece of dough you’re about to squish and put in the oven”.

He’s not sure how it started, but says it came out when he was around 12 years old, and slowly grew.

When he first noticed it, he says it was the size of a pea, but has “drastically” changed in size over the last 12 months. Double what it was almost a year ago.

As well as the physical problem, the cyst causes Ronen a lot of pain, and he describes the pain as a 9/10 on a scale of 1-10.

He’s seeing the TLC doctor as a last resort, as he says he’s lost faith in doctors.

Let’s hope Dr Sandra Lee can change that!

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/ TLC YouTube

Dr Sandra Lee says the cyst is the ‘biggest she’s ever seen’

When Ronen first enters Dr Pimple Popper’s office, she isn’t exactly sure what the bump is, which he calls a ‘big monster’.

She says she’s never seen anyone with a “ball like this” of this size in the area, as she calls it unusual.

Due to that, she’s not sure whether it’s a lipoma, cyst, or something else which is definitely concerning her.

Upon further inspection, she goes on to reveal Ronen has a cyst, but not any old cyst. In fact, the “world’s biggest cyst”, is definitely the biggest she’s ever seen.

Ronen’s leg cyst oozes ‘oatmeal’ substance

Getting straight to work, Sandra then makes an incision in the cyst, which then squirts out an array of white substances.

We all know by now that Sandra loves her food analogies, as she describes the substance as “oatmeal”. Nice!

Explaining the removal to the patient, Dr Lee says it was all skin cells coming out.

She says maybe Ronen had an injury, or something hit the cyst, causing some of the skin to get stuck underneath, shedding into the sac.

She then says it’s “amazing” that the cyst has never popped on him joking that it “must be made of steel”.

The patient was overjoyed seeing the removal for the first time, saying he couldn’t even recognize his leg.