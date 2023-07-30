Dr Pimple Popper is at it with her food analogies again, and this time, she’s removing what she describes as a ‘hot cheeto’ from a patient’s 20-year-old forehead cyst.

As well as her hit TLC show, Dr Lee also has her own highly-watched YouTube channel, where she treats viewers to content that she doesn’t film for the show. With 7.8 million subscribers, the YouTube channel is a dream for popaholics with weekly uploads.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper removes ‘hot cheeto’ from patient’s forehead cyst

When the patient first gets to Dr Pimple Popper’s office, she reveals that she’s had the growth for almost 20 years and had been ‘slowly growing’.

Dr Pimple Popper then gets straight to work by making an incision just above her eyebrow trying to squeeze the bad boy out, however no such luck.

She then had to change the apparatus and go for some pliers, and eventually removes the substance.

Dr Sandra Lee, acknowledged the difficult removal as she wrote in the Instagram caption:

“A hot Cheeto in the forehead! This one took me on a journey! At first I thought I had made a mistake by not making a vertical incision, and at one point I even tried a suspension stitch to pull it out, but in the end, I was able to remove the little lump!”

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Dr Pimple Popper YouTube

Patient reacts

After the removal, Dr Lee proudly shows her patient the red bump that has been removed from her forehead as she says it ‘feels like a rock’.

The patient then felt what had been in her head for years and was met with a surprise when she felt the texture, screaming: “Oh my gosh!”

They joked it was like a ‘tooth’ or ‘diamond’ as Dr Lee showed the patient the sound it made when placed on a metal plate, exactly like what a pebble would sound like.

The patient’s children then came in to see for themself as Sandra exclaimed in the YouTube video: “You had a hot cheeto in your forehead!”

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/Dr Pimple Popper YouTube

Fans

Of course, like any Dr Pimple Popper content, fans took to the video to express their satisfaction with the removal, and the stitching.

“Man! I felt relief when that one came out lol,” said one.

Another popaholic wrote: “That was oddly satisfying to watch!”

“That one was traumatic to get out. Bet the patient feels better tho,” commented one.

“Owh my heart was pumping at first! Then when it poped out, I felt relief,” penned another popaholic.