In the latest Dr Pimple Popper episode, we saw Sandra help patients Jimmy, Talina, and Djuka, who has a huge eyebrow growth, so we take a look at where they are now.

Dr Pimple Pimple Popper is back for a new series where she sees a number of different patients with an array of different conditions. Although many viewers watch for the pops and squeezes, the Dr also sees patients with a number of skin conditions, as seen in episode 5.

We take a look at Dr Sandra Lee‘s patients after their treatment.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper patient Djuka transformed into a ‘new man’

Djuka came to visit Dr Pimple Popper with a huge growth above his eye, and despite being reluctant to receive treatment, his story was a complete success.

The bump affected his social life as his friend revealed he was no longer as social and stopped going out, although he didn’t want to go under the knife.

Due to the placement of the bump, Sandra had to be extra careful so she didn’t injure his eye, but like the pro she is, she successfully managed to remove it and turn Djuka into a whole new person.

Taking to her Instagram story, the TLC Dr shared a before and after picture of Djuka, and the results were amazing as his lump had completely vanished.

Where is Dr Pimple Popper patient Jimmy now?

Patient Jimmy came to Dr Pimple Popper’s office as he had the worst case of Darier disease that she had ever seen. Jimmy himself described it as ‘crocodile skin’ which was an ‘itchy hell.’

Although concerned about taking medication due to possible side effects, with the help of Dr Lee, Jimmy took medication and after his three-month checkup, his skin had significantly improved.

It seems like things are still going well for Jimmy, as Dr Sandra Lee took to her Instagram after the show to share an update. The star shared a before and after picture of the patient, where she called him “one of her favorite patients.”

In the video, Jimmy’s arm was shown which looked much clearer than before. in the caption, she wrote: “LOOK at how incredible Jimmy looks now with the help of Kavita Mariwalla MD who graciously has been following up with his care.

Talina became happier in her skin

Talina came to Dr Pimple Popper with a bad case of neurofibromatosis, causing hundreds of tumors over her body. In the episode, we could see the patient and her daughter getting upset at how they had taken over her life.

This was a tricky task for Sandra, who said with this condition, it’s hard to even know where to start.

Although a hard task for Sandra, Talina’s follow-up was looking much better, and the patient seemed much happier in her skin, just like Dr Pimple Popper patient Djuka.