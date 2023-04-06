Dr Pimple Popper is back on TLC, and in the first episode of the new series, she’s treating patients Paula, Angelica, and Ebonee, as well as Kenny who suffers from an extremely rare condition called Gardner syndrome.

The TLC show is not for the faint-hearted, as Dr Sandra Lee lets viewers inside her clinic as she treats patients with cysts, pimples, and bumps.

We take a look at what Dr Pimple Popper has on her hands in episode one of the new series.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.

Dr Pimple Popper’s patient Kenny suffers from Gardner syndrome

Dr Pimple Popper patient Kenny has a rare condition called Gardner syndrome with over 400 tumors on his body. Gardner syndrome is an inherited condition that generates multiple polyps, or abnormal growths.

The TLC Dr. says the condition is one in a million and has never seen it before. Every case is different, but some cases can see patients with supernumerary teeth.

The patient has an extreme form of the condition, and although Sandra is excited to see him, she’s apprehensive as she doesn’t know whether she can help him or not.

Kenny had between 40-50 surgeries to remove tumors when he was younger, however, he once quit breathing under sedation, so now hasn’t had surgery for twelve years.

He has multiple inflamed cysts on his face and big ones on his back which bother him the most.

“As someone who still deals with bad acne, I can only imagine what he goes through in public. I pray for his healing and his overall well-being,” commented one fan.

“My heart breaks for this guy, I hope Dr. Lee can help him,” wrote another.

Angelica has a big bump on her lip

It’s never a dull day in Dr Pimple Popper’s office, and after seeing a case she’s never seen before, she moves her expertise onto a more common problem, an epulis gravidarum or pyogenic granuloma.

The condition is common in pregnant females and causes growth that grows fast on one’s lips. Dr Pimple Popper explained that hormones and things changing trigger the condition.

Patient Angelica noticed a blood blister on her lip when she was six months pregnant, and one day accidentally bit it, causing it to pop. It then just grew and grew very rapidly.

Dermatologists and oral surgeons said there was nothing they could do, so of course, Dr Pimple Popper came to the rescue.

Ebonee and Paula

Also heading into Dr Pimple Popper’s office are Ebony and Paula.

Ebonee covers the tiny bumps on her eyes with sunglasses and Paula’s painful and swollen feet ooze a substance that emits a foul odor.

Let’s hope Dr Pimple Popper can make a change to the patients’ lives like she has done so many times before!

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC