As the new series of Dr Pimple Popper airs on TLC, the star has been taking to her Instagram to share a number of her favorite cyst pops and squeezes.

The TLC show is not for the faint-hearted as Dr Sandra Lee lets viewers in on a day in her life, which is definitely different from most of ours. With an array of patients visiting for their bumps, lumps, and cysts, the show has become popular from viewers finding the squeezes ‘oddly satisfying.’

We take a look at Dr Sandra’s ‘oddly satisfying favorite squeezes.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC Twitter

Dr Pimple Popper throws back to her favorite squeezes

Dr Pimple Popper threw back to her favorite squeezes, which she put together in an Instagram reel. In the caption, she wrote: “Some of my favorite squeezes! #popaholic#oddlysatisfying#drpimplepopper”

In the first video, she can be seen squeezing out a bump, which oozes a load of red stuff out. In the video she can be heard saying: “It’s not that gross, but I do wear a shield,” she said. Viewers may beg to differ on that one!

Although, some are loving the videos. “Ob-cyst with this,” wrote one fan.

Tension cyst in a teenager

In the second segment of the Instagram reel, labeled ‘Teenagers get cysts too’ the Dr attempts to pop a chin cysts that has had nothing come out of it before. The goal was to get something out.

Of course, Dr Pimple Popper succeeds and satisfyingly squeezes puss out.

The TLC star can be seen making an incision into the patient’s chin, again oozing out a clump of red substance. The same then happens again with a cheek cyst, except this time, the substance is white.

Doctor Pimple Popper squeezes cysts off patient’s forehead

It’s never a dull day in Dr Pimple Popper’s office, as last season she was seen squeezing a huge cyst off patient Corey’s forehead.

The TLC Dr described the bump as an ‘eye on top of his head’ before continuing to puncture the cyst sack wall and squeezing out the contents.

The pop then lead to a big amount of white content which Dr Pimple was able to ‘nicely’ remove.

Another patient, Todd had a humungous cyst on his forehead, the size of a golf ball. The patient had been dealing with his bump for 25 years, but of course in Dr Sandra style, she managed to get rid of the bump, changing his life forever.