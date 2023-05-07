Dr Pimple Popper is back for her reaction series, and this time she’s reacting to a giant belly button blackhead extraction, as she states, she’s ‘never seen anything like it’ despite being a dermatologist for 18 years.

As the TLC show airs once a week, luckily the Dr is very active on her social media platforms and provides fans with satisfying content in between new episodes airing.

We take a look at the belly button blackhead extraction that even has the master Dr Sandra Lee in shock.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper reacts to belly button blackhead

You know it’s bad when Dr Pimple Popper’s shocked and says she’s never seen anything like it, which is what she says in this belly button comedone extraction post.

The Dr then goes on to explain that this can happen when people have a really deep belly button that they can ‘collect stuff in.’

Explaining the video to her viewers, the Dr says: “It’s as if your belly button is a dilated pore and this is a giant blackhead trapped in there, debris, oil, and dead skin cells. Look at that!”

In the caption, the star wrote: “Belly Button Comedone! Here is some joy for all of you #popaholics!” although we’re not sure if fans did receive joy out of this one!

Fans call the video ‘gross’

You know it must be bad if Dr Pimple Popper fans are calling the video gross! Instagram users rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the belly button blackhead extraction, and it seemed like they were all thinking the same thing.

“I know everyone that watched this with an innie belly button just checked”, joked one follower.

“Ummm… That was gross,” claimed another.

Another said: “You know that smells awful!!!”

“I could smell it through my phone,” joked another.

Although most fans were engrossed in what they had just witnessed, others couldn’t help but notice the ‘tiny hand’ Dr Pimple Popper was using for the video.

“I’m cracking up at the mini hand holding the microphone. Cute,” said one.

One questioned: “Nobody gonna talk about the tiny hand?”

Dr Pimple Popper starts a reaction series

Dr Pimple Popper has taken to her social media to duet and react to many blackhead and other extraction videos, as she states she ‘can’t post her own without getting punished.’

Of course, although TLC fans love the pops and pimples, it seems like social media algorithms may not, causing some of her videos to be taken down.

On her social media, the Dr has reacted to an ingrown hair removal and an array of blackhead removals. Even when she’s not working, she’s still working!