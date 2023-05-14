Dr Pimple Popper is back satisfying her fans, as we take a look back at her popping a ‘huge’ earlobe cyst with a ‘non-stop squirt’, which fans just can’t seem to get enough of.

The TLC show is a dream for those who get satisfaction from pops and squeezes of pimples and cysts which ooze all types of substances, however, those who are faint-hearted may want to look away.

We take a closer look at Dr Pimple Popper‘s non-stop earlobe squirt, and how fans reacted to what some would call a ‘masterpiece.’

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper shows ‘never ending’ earlobe cyst squirt

A first-timer, this patient’s earlobe cyst has never been squeezed before! It’s not a newbie though as he tells Dr Sandra Lee it’s been there for “years.”

That’s nothing new for the TLC doctor though, as she recently showed her followers how she popped a 40-year-old cyst.

In the full video over on her YouTube channel, she then squeezes the cyst which carries on oozing a huge amount of substance, as she tells the patient he’s going to be “surprised” when he sees all the substance.

The doctor herself describes it as: “A non-stop squirt.”

The fun doesn’t stop there though, as Sandra then goes on to remove the sac, as one fan said: “That is one of the fastest and cleanest sac removals I’ve ever seen!! Next level impressive!”

Fans express their ‘satisfaction’ with the pop

Fans have taken to the comments to express their ‘satisfaction’ with the earlobe cyst, squirt, and squeeze.

“I’m always surprised by how much stuff comes out of these small cysts! Good one Dr. Lee!” wrote one.

Another said: “This was the never-ending pimple. That was holding all that for years. It didn’t even look big enough to hold all of that. OMG, this was a good one.”

“I never knew earlobes could have that much gunk in them. Love it!” exclaimed another.

“Am I the only one that wants to have a cyst just so Dr. Lee can remove it?” joked one fan.

One wrote: “Oh my goodness, gracious me, that is one huge cist. Well done, Dr. Sandra Lee.”

Dr Pimple Popper finds ear bumps ‘exciting’

Of course, this isn’t Dr Pimple Popper’s first experience with an ear problem, as she even says they’re ‘exciting.’ We’re not sure many would agree but she says they’re a challenge due to all the bumps and raises.

Just recently, in her new season, Sandra saw patient Katherine who had a ‘brain growing on her ear.’

She’s also a pro at helping patients with keloids as she once removed a 14oz one from a patient’s ear!