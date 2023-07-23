Dr Pimple Popper is known for her food analogies, as she compared one patient’s huge jaw cysts to a ‘boiled egg.’ The cyst has been bothering the patient for a total of 35 years, as his first removal wasn’t successful. This is often the case with Dr Lee’s patients, and as we’ve seen time and time again, she works her magic, helping the patient live a happier life.

The TLC doctor has been entertaining fans for years with her squeezes and pops, and she’s not disappointed with this ‘ping pong sized’ jaw cyst. Let’s take a look at how she worked her magic whilst entertaining fans yet again.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper’s patient has had his jaw cyst for ’35 years’

When arriving at Dr Pimple Popper’s office, the patient was asked how long he’d had the cyst, which was a whopping 35 years altogether.

When it first appeared, he had it for 6/7 years before it got ‘laced’ 28 years ago. However, the removal was unsuccessful.

Dr Lee gave her expert advice by revealing that the sac was never removed, which means there was a guarantee it was going to grow back.

Upon inspection, Dr Pimple Popper joked it was “like a ping pong ball.”

Although it looked like she had some hard work cut out for her, of course, she went ahead with the removal.

Dr Pimple Popper successfully removes the ‘boiled egg’ jaw cyst

During the removal, Dr Sandra Lee proceeded to make an incision of the cyst, once again using her iconic food analogies. This time, she described it as looking like a “boiled egg.”

Unfortunately, the patient was feeling a lot of pain and discomfort, worrying Dr Lee that it may be ‘more than she bargained for.’

However, both the patient and Dr Lee carried on like troopers and finally, the bit everyone was waiting for arrived. Dr Pimple Popper squeezed the cyst, which oozed a creamy white substance, in a “nice intact sac.”

The sac wall was then satisfyingly removed in one entire piece, and the patient’s jaw looked as good as new.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Fans are in awe

After watching Sandra’s video, fans were in awe at how ‘incredible’ Dr Lee was with her patients, as they rushed to the comments to praise her work yet again.

“It is like being grossed out, and yet intrigued at the same time. Good job Dr.Lee!” exclaimed one fan.

“Immediately upon removal, he was radiating with happiness and positivity! Love that for him!! Handsome man! Dr. Lee is incredible!!! She’s changing lives one patient at a time,” said another.

“Cysts are pretty scary to look at honestly, but the end result of it disappearing is always satisfying,” admitted one popaholic.