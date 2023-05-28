Dr Pimple Popper has graced us with many pops and squeezes in her latest season, but as it draws to a close, we throwback to a time when she removed 68 lipomas from patient April’s arm.

The TLC show is on its ninth season in five years, and after the revelation that there were only a couple of episodes left this season, we’re sure popaholics have their hopes up for a new season. But until then, we decided to throw it back to a very memorable moment.

We throw it back to the time Dr Pimple Popper removed 68 (yes 68) lipomas from her patient’s arms.

Credit: Dr. Pimple Popper/TLC UK YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper removes 68 lipomas from a patient’s arm

Dr Sandra Lee‘s patient April came to her with a huge lipoma problem.

The patient said she found the first few lipomas when she was around 17, however, they started to multiply when she got pregnant and was finding new ones every day.

The doctor said she had never seen this many bumps on a patient’s arm as she called them “bumps on top of bumps.”

The goal was, of course, to take as many out as possible safely, and to get the patient’s arms looking ‘normal’ again.

Sandra got to work circling all April’s lipomas with a sharpie, as she said she was nervous about making so many surgical markings on a person’s arm, as well as the number of scars she may create.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC UK YouTube channel

The surgery lasted four hours and 45 minutes

After popping for an impressive four hours and 45 minutes, the surgery was complete, as she called it an “absolute record.”

Of course, Dr Lee wasn’t going to go all this time without naming the lipomas as she called them a “litter of little gremlins.”

As well as being a lipoma pro, Sandra is also an analogy pro, as fans may remember the famous chicken back lipoma.

After the fun part, the doctor had to stitch up all the noticeable incisions, as April says she’s “never been happier,” and is so grateful to Dr Pimple Popper for changing her life.

Fans call Dr Lee an ‘absolute angel’

Of course, fans left a variety of comments on the video after watching the ‘impressive’ surgery.

“Why is this so disgusting yet interesting and addicting to watch?” said one.

Another said: “This lady looks really worn out but really relieved. I can’t even imagine how she must feel. I’m really happy for her though. God bless Dr. Lee.”

“Dr Lee is an absolute Angel to help this woman. FIVE HOURS!” another wrote.

It seems like one is such a big fan that she’s picked up on Sandra’s food analogies: “They look like little pieces of raw chicken, this was an amazing episode. Dr. Lee is so gifted.”

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC