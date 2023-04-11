Dr Pimple Popper is back on TLC, but luckily for fans, they don’t have to wait a week until episodes drop as Dr Sandra treats her loyal fans on YouTube, and this time she’s treated them to the removal of a humongous chest ‘cyst bomb’ the size of an egg.

The TLC show is not for the faint-hearted, so if that sounds like you, we advise you to click off and maybe go to a Kardashians article instead. However, if it is for you, keep reading while we take a look at a cyst the size of an egg, as we gear up for a new episode of the show.

If you don’t have the time (or stomach) to watch the 21-minute video Dr Pimple Popper video, we break it down for you.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper removes cyst bomb

Dr Pimple Popper’s office is all on show as she shows us the patient’s cyst bomb on his chest. At first, she thinks it may be a lipoma until she gets to the nitty gritty of opening it up.

“It’s like an egg under here,” Dr Sandra Lee exclaims as she gets to work unveiling a white substance under the huge lump. She then calls it a “cyst God.”

After describing it as an egg, she then goes on to call it a balloon as she says she needs to be gentle as she doesn’t want to pop it. We’re sure some of her followers would love that!

12 intense minutes go by, and with the help of her assistant, Dr Pimple Popper removes the “beautiful” substance without any mess.

Dr Pimple Popper opens the cyst after removal

Like the pro she is, Dr Sandra then goes on the stitch the hole back up, as if nothing was there in the first place.

In a segment that some viewers may find more satisfying than the removal, she effortlessly cross-stitches the hole with tweezers.

But her work was not done there. She then went ahead to open the cyst and a whole load of what she describes as an ‘oatmeal’ substance pours out.

The patient didn’t want to look, and honestly, we don’t blame him.

Credit: Dr Sandra Lee YouTube

Fans are in awe

Of course, fans rushed straight to the comments to show their appreciation (or disgust).

“I was in a cyst daze all the way through. I had to stop and check if I was breathing. Whew, this was a good one!! Great job Dr. and staff,” commented one satisfied viewer.

“Well done Sandra!!! I thought for sure it would break open. You did a fantastic job!” exclaimed one viewer.

“WOW. That thing is huge! Poor patient!” said another.

Another viewer penned: “This is so disgusting… but I was curious and had to check the end. You do an amazing job.”

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER WEDNESDAYS ON TLC