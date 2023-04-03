Dr Pimple Popper is getting ready for his return, and what a better way to prepare than a throwback, so we’re going back to Todd, who had a cyst the size of a golf ball on his forehead.

The TLC show sees Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr Pimple Popper treat some pretty gnarly skin conditions, making an informative yet fascinating show that definitely is not for the faint-hearted.

However, if you’re one of the thousands who enjoy a good squirm, keep reading to check out Todd’s bump and see how Dr Sandra worked her magic.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Dr Pimple Popper throws back to Todd’s bump

The Instagram throwback video starts off with Todd explaining the bump on his head, which is the size of one and a half golf balls. It started 25 years ago, and over the years it got bigger and bigger and bigger.

Speaking on the cyst while the camera panned to a close up, he said: “It looks like it has its own blood source now.” He describes the bump as ‘soft and spongy.’

Many fans in the comments were asking why Todd hadn’t seen a doctor before, and he explained that the reason behind this was because he has had anxieties about it.

If you think the big red spot on the centre of his forehead looks extremely painful, you’re not wrong. He calls it: “One big pain in the butt” and says: “If I hit it, it hurts.”

When describing the pain, Todd said on a scale of 1-10, it’s a 7.

What happened to Todd?

Todd took a trip to Dr Pimple Popper’s office to check out his enormous forehead cyst, despite being hesitant whether to go or not due to his anxiety.

Of course, Dr Sandra Lee worked her magic, reducing Todd to tears after dealing with the cyst for 25 years. He called it ‘surreal’ as he was left with no scars. From the image below, it looks as if the bump was never there.

Four months post surgery, Todd said he “feels so different now.”

He looked much happier within himself as he told viewers he didn’t feel self conscious anymore and was really happy the big red bump was gone.

The TLC patient then went on to reveal he got a job at a hardware store after thinking no one would hire him with the bump on his forehead.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC UK YouTube

The story touched viewers

As well as the squirms, Dr Pimple Popper can also provide fans with heartwarming stories as Sandra Lee makes a huge difference to her patients lives.

“What a sweet man. I am so happy Dr. Lee was able to help him. Now I hope he goes and lives his life with happiness and confidence,” commented one viewer.

One penned: “Out of all Dr Lee’s patients, this story has touched me the most. I’m overjoyed for this man!”

“So glad he finally feels better about himself. He was a beautiful spirit before and even more beautiful after. So happy for this man,” wrote another.

WATCH DR PIMPLE POPPER ON TLC