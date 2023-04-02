Dr Pimple Popper on TLC is not for the faint-hearted – where Sandra Lee pops large, oozing spots. Here’s where to buy her tool kit…

Dr Pimple Popper is the place you come to where spots of any size, from cysts, zits, and pores are satisfyingly popped or removed by Dr. Sandra Lee.

If you fancy having a go at popping spots yourself, fans can now get their hands on a tool kit, as Dr. Sandra Lee has her own merch.

So, the question is, where can TLC viewers get their hands on the tool kit? Below, we’ve covered everything you need to know to buy the materials.

Screenshot: “The Award For The Biggest Blackhead” & A Juicy Cyst | Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit, TLC Australia YouTube

How to buy Dr Pimple Popper’s tool kit

Dr Pimple Popper’s merchandise involves several materials used in the series, including a comedone extractor and tweezers.

In the tool kit, the buyer will get both items in a zippered pouch as part of the “99 Problems” tool kit.

The kit costs $42 to buy, whereas to buy the comedone extractor alone would cost $20, and $25 for the tweezers.

There is also clothing sold as part of Dr Pimple Popper merchandise, including a hoodie and socks – and even a baby onesie!

The tool kit, which is part of Dr Pimple Popper’s merchandise, can be bought on the show’s main website.

Select the item, add it to your basket, enter your details, and your tool kit will be on its way to you!

It doesn’t look like there is a physical Dr Pimple Popper merchandise shop, so any items bought will need to be purchased online.

Where to buy Dr Pimple Popper mask spray

Dr. Sandra Lee‘s mask spray is not sold as part of Dr. Pimple Popper merch.

The website can be accessed through the merch site though and can be found on under the tab ‘SLMD Skincare’, at the top of the screen.

This should take you to a new website, where you can click ‘Shop’ to explore all of the items – which are Dr. Sandra Lee’s skincare products.

Head to ‘Treatments’ and scroll down to find the mask spray, which can be used all over the body to stop the build-up of dirt, oil, and debris that can cause acne. Click on ‘Salicylic Acid Body Spray’ and add it to your basket.

The Salicylic Acid Body Spray is used by spraying the inside of your mask before putting it on, and fanning it on until it is dry.

It aims to keep your skin clean and keep your pores from getting clogged up with oil and dirt.

What is Dr Pimple Popper’s favorite blackhead removal tool?

The comedone extractor is Dr. Sandra Lee’s favorite blackhead removal tool. As the stainless steel tool has a hook that pushes out the blackhead when you press it against the skin.

On the other end, it has a larger hook which works well on larger blemishes and has a grip in the middle section. Buy the tool kit yourself and get popping!

