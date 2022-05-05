











Dr. Pimple Popper may no longer be on TLC but she’s still bringing her oozing blackhead and whitehead squeezing to another platform: Instagram. We’ve put together a compilation of her best pops in 2022.

Sandra Lee is known the world over for her knack at deconstructing growths, spots and cysts. Fans are eager for a new Dr. Pimple Popper season to come out, but in the meantime, she’s been getting them excited with shorter videos.

The most recent episode of the juicy series aired on April 20th 2022. Missing your weekly fix? Well, you can get access to Sandra’s latest pops right now, which allows you to be up and close to the following squeezes…

Blackhead sensation

Dr. Sandra Lee is known for her comedy-driven responses to blackheads and whiteheads. In this video, she played Lionel Richie‘s “Stuck On You”. Quite fitting, really.

Oddly satisfying

A comedone extractor was used to pick apart these blackheads. It is the main piece of equipment that can be seen on Dr. Pimple Popper when it comes to removing these types of spots!

‘Old school’ blackheads

Dr. Sandra Lee declared that these nose blackheads were “some of the best we ever got.” Agree? Several did. Some declared that they wanted more blackheads to appear on the TLC series, rather than the lipomas.

One fan wrote: “It is amazing how rich the blackheads come out, they are so delicious.”

It’s pop season

Sandra Lee’s followers were more than satisfied by this video. “Disgustingly great”, “satisfying” and “so good” were just a few comments picked out on the clip due to its oozing goodness.

A nose of blackheads

An entire nose covered in blackheads got the main part in this clip. Mr. Wilson was the man behind the camera, which many declare was their favorite to appear on the TLC series!

Bursting blackheads

This oozing video had fans begging for more. As the clip stopped right before the second pop, many were left on quite the cliffhanger, especially after having seen the first blackhead get a full squeeze.

Dr. Pimple Popper explains the difference

When it comes to defining exactly what a blackhead is compared to a whitehead, Dr. Sandra Lee doesn’t just show how to squeeze them, but also how they differ as types of spots.

They are both clogged pores, with the same dead skin, sebum and bacteria. The difference is that a whitehead is closed, while a blackhead’s sebum and dead skin cells get exposed to the air.

