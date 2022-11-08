









Dr Pimple Popper, AKA Dr Sandra Lee, has had fans cringing with her new YouTube videos, which show her squeezing some seriously extreme spots.

Known for her pimple-popping content as the name would suggest, Dr Pimple Popper’s videos rack up hundreds of thousands of views thanks to their satisfying nature.

While you don’t want to look, you can’t take your eyes off the screen, and the (usually) enormous pimple, blackhead, or cyst that she is working on.

SEE ALSO: Dr Pimple Popper brings TLC to Instagram with oozing blackheads and whiteheads

Dr Pimple Popper’s new video releases in 2022

Although Dr Pimple Popper is no longer on TLC, she still regularly shares pimple-popping content with fans on her social media accounts. Her YouTube channel, which has 7.58 million subscribers, is often updated with new videos for pimple-popping fanatics to enjoy.

Dr Lee’s content is still as popular as ever, with her most recent video, titled “8 minutes of satisfying pops with Dr Sandra Lee,” has gathered over 400 thousand views in just three days.

Another popular video from the past week is a six-minute-long clip of Dr Lee going “digging” in a patient’s back for blackheads.

For those with shorter attention spans (or who are a bit too squeamish for her usual content), you can watch Dr Lee’s 30-second video on skincare advice, titled: “Do I Need Acne Medication? Dr Pimple Popper on over-the-counter vs seeing a dermatologist.”

Fans react to Dr Pimple Popper’s new spot-squeezing videos

The comment sections of Dr Lee’s videos are filled with mixed reactions. While some fans can’t get enough of the content and beg for more, others are less sure if they liked what they just watched.

One fan commented: “More videos like these please for your popaholics!”

This fan was not alone in begging for more pimple content, as another said: “Love! Love! Love this video! More please if possible!”

Dr Lee’s content has always been extremely satisfying for those who love spot-popping. However, some people can’t decide if they want to watch or not!

“This is absolutely disgusting yet satisfying,” one viewer commented.

Another said: “I always hold my breath when you squeeze or press down. I catch myself doing it often lol. I think it’s anticipation!”

Funniest tweets about Dr Pimple Popper

Some people clearly find Dr Pimple Popper very satisfying:

Others are still unsure on how they feel about it, but it’s hard to look away:

Hmmm, do you think pimple popping is a good stress reliever?

Well, you can’t please everyone:

Like we said, you don’t want to look but you can’t look away: