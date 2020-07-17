There have been plenty of memorable cases on Dr. Pimple Popper over the years, but there are a few bizarre conditions that stand out. One of such was that of Kevin Olaeta.

Kevin first appeared on the show in season 4, which aired in January 2020. However, when the credits rolled, fans discovered that Kevin had passed away shortly after filming his episode. Given his age and the success of the procedure, the announcement of his death came as a shock to many viewers.

So, who was Kevin and what happened to him after the cameras stopped rolling?

Who was Kevin Olaeta?

Kevin Olaeta, 31, grew up in Petaluma, California. He attended Petaluma High and then the Musicians Institute of Hollywood to hone his guitar skills.

Kevin was a talented musician and had dreams of being a successful musician. He played with bands in his local area.

Previously, Kevin had worked for his father’s electrician business. On top of being a talented guitarist, Kevin was also great at working as a mechanic, particularly working with motorcycles and cars.

Kevin on Dr. Pimple Popper

Kevin had a large cyst on his jawline that had been growing steadily for six years. He was seeking the help of Dr. Pimple Popper herself, Sandra Lee, in removing this cyst. This was so Kevin could “go out into the world and hang out and meet people,” in his words.

Kevin had to have the cyst surgically removed by Dr. Lee in the episode.

It was a total success though, and Kevin ended the episode with a significantly reduced jaw size.

What happened to Kevin from Dr. Pimple Popper?

Kevin Olaeta passed away on May 18th, 2019.

Kevin tragically passed away shortly after filming. He died of tachycardia and an enlarged heart (revealed by his mother), and passed away peacefully in his sleep.

The credits of the episode featured the tribute “In Loving Memory of Kevin Olaeta 1988-2019.” Shortly after airing, tributes poured out online from fans of the show and the cast. Sandra Lee wrote on Instagram: “RIP Kevin… I found out months after our taping that Kevin had passed away unexpectedly. Love and strength to his family and friends esp his father.”

