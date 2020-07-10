So many people are obsessed with internet videos of pimple popping so TLC decided to give the world a reality show about it!
Dr. Pimple Popper is a totally gross yet satisfying reality show to watch. It first premiered on July 11th, 2018 on TLC and has been popular ever since. The show features Dr. Pimple Popper herself, Sandra Lee. Dr. Lee treats patients who have unusual cases of skin and facial disorders such as large cysts and massive pimples.
Season 4 is the latest season of the show and it kicked off on December 26th, 2019. Dr. Pimple Popper: Pop Ups is a new spin off of the show that started airing on July 9th of this year. The new series lets viewers re-watch previous episodes, but this time during each episode behind-the-scene facts and extra unknown information specifically about the episode are displayed on the screen.
This new series will provide viewers with all the information they need to know in order to claim the title as being true Dr. Pimple Popper fans. Information viewers may not know is where the show takes placed. Here you can find out about the filming location and additional facts.
This morning is a Mohs Surgery Day! 💥💥💥 The BEST technique to remove skin cancers like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma taking as little normal skin as possible and checking the margins of the tissue removed before you even leave the office so the chance of recurrence is extremely low and the resulting scar is as small as possible 🙌🏼 See a board certified dermatologist who specializes in Mohs Micrographic Skin Cancer Surgery! #Drpimplepopper #dermlife
Where is Dr. Pimple Popper filmed?
- Upland, California
The filming of each episode takes place in Dr. Sandra Lee’s highly acclaimed doctor’s clinic, Skin Physicians & Surgeons. Filming does not take place outside of California, but Dr. Lee does receive patients from across the country. Dr. Lee was raised in Upland, California, but has moved to other places before returning back to Upland.
After receiving her undergraduate degree at UCLA she moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to attend Hahnemann University School of Medicine. She then went to Springfield, Illinois to attend Southern Illinois University. That is where she received her dermatology residency training.
More about Dr. Sandra Lee
Dr. Lee is a board-certified dermatologist. According to skinps.com, she has “special interests in Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery, tumescent neck and body liposuction, eyelifts, and laser resurfacing.” Dr. Lee is popular on YouTube and social media.
She has over 180,000 subscribers to her YouTube account and over 160,000 followers on her Instagram account. She has gained international popularity and her fan base continues to grow one pimple popped at a time.
I WON!! 😱♥️♥️♥️ @criticschoice Female Star of the Year!! Thank you to @tlc @pingpongproductions , all the staff @skinphysiciansurgeons , my husband & kids, and especially all you popaholics out there! If it wasn’t for you fans, we wouldn’t be here! We are so lucky @skinphysiciansurgeons that we get to play such a big role in our patients’ lives. Thank you for accepting us into your homes, and thank you for supporting & caring about these patients we present to you, you play a part in helping to give them a new lease on life. We all relate to them, no matter how big the “bump”. Because we all have our own bumps, and I love how this show may initially present to us how different we all may appear, but then makes us all realize we are all very much the same, especially on the inside. ♥️Everyone be safe out there, please! ♥️♥️♥️#drpimplepopper #criticschoice #realtvawards PHOTO CREDIT: the amazing @theoandjuliet 💕
