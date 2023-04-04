It’s almost time for a new series of Dr Pimple Popper so she reveals what’s in her bag, including much-needed skincare, as we gear up for some more gruesome pimple pops and blackheads.

The TLC show is not for the faint-hearted, so if you can’t stomach the pops but still want in on the action, take a look at the more light-hearted content as Sandra shares what’s in her bag.

We take a closer look at what’s in Dr Pimple Popper‘s bag as she gives fans a sneak peek.

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Dr Pimple Popper reveals what’s in her bag

If you thought Dr Pimple Popper had an extraordinary job, wait until you see what’s in her bag.

The star starts off quite normal, by revealing the ultimate content creators must have a selfie stick, but then goes on to pull out not one but three phones!

She goes on to explain that she has a work phone and a personal one, and her third is for her Dr Pimple Popper work. We would love to see the pictures stored on there!

And it only gets stranger from there…

The doctor’s bag contains essential skincare

Of course, you didn’t think Dr Pimple Popper would have a bag with no skincare, did you?

She first pulls out salicylic acid which is great to spray on your back if you get acne and breakouts.

Spot treatment pads are next, which are like acne patches to cover bumps so you won’t pick at them, as we all know that’s Sandra’s job!

To fans’ surprise, the last thing she pulls out is a prosthetic nose, which looks like ‘real blackheads.’ Before showing the camera, she described the object as ‘weird.’ If Dr Pimple Popper describes something as weird, you know it is.

“I love the bag!!! But you can have what’s in it,” joked one fan.

“Everything but the kitchen sink,” commented another.

Dr Pimple Popper merch

If you want your bag to look similar to Dr Pimple Popper’s merch is available online via the official website. This includes Dr Pimple Popper’s tool kit.

The star also has her own skincare line, SLMD Skincare Products, which she launched in 2017, two years before her stardom.

