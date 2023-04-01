Audiences are captivated by Dr. Pimple Popper’s videos but her biggest blackhead removal content still manages to leave fans shell-shocked every time.

The TLC medical reality series Dr. Pimple Popper is one of the most bizarre reality shows out there but fans are extremely fascinated by the show.

Even before the show hit the screens dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee was dubbed “Dr. Pimple Popper” thanks to her pimple-popping videos and growing popularity on YouTube and Instagram.

Let’s take a look at when Dr. Lee came face to face with the biggest blackhead she had ever seen, it’s a real whopper and a great popper!

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube video titled: ‘Dr. Lee & Specialists Finally Remove Roger’s Enormous Rynophyma! | Dr. Pimple Popper’

Dr. Pimple Popper’s best blackhead extraction

Grandma Doris came on the show with a blackhead that she’s had brewing for 55 years. The last time she popped it, in 1975, the blackhead was painful and grew back shortly after.

Dr. Sandra Lee and her team gave Doris surgery that removed the blackhead once and for all. Even though the blackhead was smaller than some of her previous ones, it was likely one of the hardest. Although there was one blackhead that was even bigger.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s biggest blackhead extraction

In fact, it might be a competition between Doris’ blackhead and a pimple-popping video shared on Dr. Pimple Popper’s Instagram. Dr. Lee can be seen trying to get rid of a giant blackhead which reminded her of the song “Like a Rock” according to her Instagram caption.

In the video, fans are met with an enormous dilated pore of winer, which even Dr. Lee voices her surprise over. The oversized oozing blackhead was ginormous as Sandra shared: “My goodness, this little friend of yours. I think you’re going to lose a little weight today. It’s like a rock!”

As she gently removes the head she exclaims: “That is a big blackhead. You might have the award for the biggest blackhead.”

She’s right, the blackhead really is solid as she hits it against the countertop it makes a sound, just like a rock. This really is elite popaholic content, following Dr. Lee’s other pimple-popping videos.

Dr. Pimple Popper’s wildest blackhead extraction

In another one of her YouTube videos, Dr. Pimple Popper shared a blackhead extraction that was seriously satisfying and was up there among the biggest.

In the video, Dr. Pimple Popper zooms the camera in on her patient’s skin. As Sandra tells the patient about her large following: “It’s very satisfying for them to watch a big blackhead be extracted.” However, it doesn’t sound like the patient is too keen on the idea of watching blackheads be popped.

Dr. Pimple Popper then uses a sharp needle to pierce the big blackhead, and then we see our favorite tool come out, the comedone extractor.

She then prepares to take on the blackhead with her extractor, she presses down on the blackhead, and as she does, a big chunk spills out.