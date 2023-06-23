Dr Pimple Popper ‘awarded’ one of her past patients for having the ‘biggest blackhead ever.’ However, it looks like more blackhead extractions are here to blow the patient’s “little friend” out of the water. TLC’s Dr Sandra Lee popped a “wiggling larvae” blackhead from another patient.

When it comes to blackhead extraction, that’s a popaholic’s ‘go-to’ and Dr Sandra Lee never disappoints fans with her removal of them. Some pop out like “rocks” in Dr Pimple Popper’s words, while others ooze out in wiggling worm fashion. Whatever the shape and size, the doctor’s blackhead videos are always topping the charts.

Dr Pimple Popper’s biggest blackhead

When Dr Pimple Popper extracted her “biggest blackhead ever,” she expressed her surprise at its size and consistency.

Two “huge dilated pores of winer” came out from the extraction. Dr Lee said that they were “rock-hard.”

She explained that a dilated pore is “essentially just a giant blackhead.”

Dr Lee added that the pop could be her “favorite video of all time.”

Speaking to the patient, Dr Pimple Popper said that they would “lose a bit of weight” considering how big the extraction was.

She described the pop as being like a “rock or pebble,” and told the patient: “You might have the award for the biggest blackheads!”

85-year-old blackhead oozes out

The TLC doctor has squeezed out all kinds of blackheads in her time including a “massive” 55-year-old pop that she extracted from patient, Doris.

Doris hadn’t touched her blackhead since 1975 but was ready for Dr Pimple Popper to work her magic on her dilated pore of winer.

Dr Lee one-upped Doris’ blackhead when she popped an 85-year-old “plug in a faucet.”

Fans commented on Dr Pimple Popper’s extraction: “That’s no blackhead. It’s a fossil.”

The doctor herself said that the extraction looked like “a dog’s toenail.”

Dr Pimple Popper squeezes ‘larvae’ blackhead

When it comes to fan favorites in the blackhead-squeezing realm, there’s one extraction that popaholics seem to agree is “best.”

Dr Pimple speaks to her patient as she pops the blackhead and tells them that it’s “satisfying” for her fans to watch the extractions.

She squeezes out the blackhead from her patient’s back and fans couldn’t help but liken the ooze to “larvae.”

One commented: “Looks like a slug coming out of an apple,” and another said: “It looks like a grub.”

More TLC viewers specified: “Looks like a Bot Fly Larvae.”

