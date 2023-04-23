Dr Pimple Popper is back on TLC, and as well as her weekly show, fans are also treated to her weekly YouTube videos where she provides endless satisfaction with her squeezes and pops, one of her latest being creamy comedones, including blackheads and whitehead extractions which fans are obsessed with.

The TLC show has been on our screens since 2018, and although her content is not for everyone (especially the faint-hearted) many just can’t seem to get enough.

We take a look into Dr Pimple Popper‘s creamy comedone pops that have fans begging for more.

Credit: Dr Pimple Popper/TLC YouTube

Dr Pimple Popper’s creamy comedones

Dr Pimple Popper fans love a good blackhead and whiteheads popping, and that’s exactly what they got with Dr Sandra Lee‘s eight-minute-long video where she sees a patient with a cluster of creamy comedones.

Comedones are the skin-colored, small bumps (papules) frequently found on the forehead and chin of those with acne, as per DermNet.

Open comedones are blackheads, whereas open ones are whiteheads.

For the duration of the video, Sandra gently pops the patient’s face comedones with an array of creamy substances oozing out of his face.

Although, not all of them are as successful as others due to them being dried up. However, the Dr opened them up and says she’ll share some of the jewels with the patient, so he can pop and squeeze them himself at a later date. How lucky!

Fans are obsessed with Dr Pimple Popper’s comedone extractions

Dr Sandra has thousands of YouTube subscribers who come to her page for these satisfying pop videos, and it seems like she left them begging for more with this one.

“Should’ve been much longer. This was one of the best videos in a while. More of these please!” commented one.

“I need a part two of this,” begged another.

“Fantastic pops!!! Just what I needed after a very stressful morning,” wrote one fan.

One exclaimed: “I could watch this all day long !!! Why so short, best video you’ve put out in over a year!”

“This guy needs to come back, he’s got some good ones,” said another.

Dr Pimple Popper releases her own comedone extractor

For fans who want a go by themselves, Dr Pimple Popper’s merch line includes her own comedone extractor, much like the one used in the video.

The extractor sells for $20 on her official site, and allows fans to gently remove their blackheads or whiteheads.

As well as this, the TLC Dr also sells blackhead tweezers and skin care products. Although, if you’re a bit too squeamish to perform these on yourself, she also sells an array of T-shirts and mugs.

