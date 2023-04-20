While her ‘popping’ skills are widely recognized, Dr Pimple Popper’s ethnicity may be something that her fans know less about.

Dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee shot to fame in 2018 with TLC show Dr Pimple Popper.

Since the series first kicked off, fans have been hooked on Dr Lee’s ‘pops’. She’s helped patients with all kinds of lumps and bumps including a ‘potato gnocchi extraction‘.

For some fans, the “juicer” the pop, the better. Dr Pimple Popper certainly isn’t for the squeamish. Let’s find out more about the dermatologist who works her magic on the show every week.

Where is Dr Sandra Lee from?

Dr Pimple Popper’s main lady, Dr Sandra Lee, hails from Queens, New York.

She was born in 1970 and celebrates her birthday on December 20.

Dr Lee married a fellow dermatologist in 2000 named Jeffrey Rebish.

Together, Jeffrey and Sandra have two sons.

Dr Pimple Popper’s ethnicity explored

While some mega-fans of the TLC show may already know the details when it comes to Dr Pimple Popper‘s ethnicity, others may not know about her roots.

Dr Lee’s father hails from Singapore while her mother is Malaysian.

Taking to social media in 2023, Dr Pimple Popper wrote that her mom is “from Kuantan.”

Kuantan is the capital of Pahang, Malaysia, and is located near the Kuantan River.

Her dad appeared on Dr Pimple Popper

Dr Pimple Popper focuses on the patients who are seeking Dr Sandra Lee’s help including Joe who had pillar cysts on his head during season 9.

However, sometimes Dr Sandra Lee gives fans a glimpse into her family life.

Back in 2021, during a Christmas Special episode, viewers got to meet the doctor’s father.

Dr Lee’s father is a retired dermatologist who moved from Singapore to New York for work.

