Dr Pimple Popper is a certified TV queen thanks to her addictive show, but she’s also made a name in the beauty industry with her skin care line.

Dr Pimple Popper has built an empire by squeezing blackheads and cysts that have us cringing – with delight. There’s just something satisfying about watching bodily fluids oozing out of a pocket of tissue. Sounds disgusting, but if you’re not a fan, you’ll have to take it up with her four million TLC viewers and TikTok’s extraction lovers.

Although Dr Sandra Lee is known for her show, the dermatologist was a brand owner before launching her reality career.

The 52-year-old launched her very own skin care line, SLMD Skincare Products in 2017.

Dr Pimple Popper’s skin care line came before her TV career

The “dermatologist-recommended” tag on skincare products has customers skeptical at times, but SLMD Skincare is actually expert recommended since she created the brand herself. It is named after her professional title, Sandra Lee MD (Doctor Of Medicine).

Launched two years before her TV stardom, Lee was onto something as she knew the demand for expert help in the comfort of one’s home.

It takes a more direct approach to skincare as it urges customers to complete a skin quiz to identify the correct products for specific skin concerns, such as acne or eczema.

Blackhead extractions are her specialty, so, unsurprisingly, her salicylic acid cleanser is a best seller. If you’ve tuned into her show, you’ll know Lee swears by the ingredient to treat blackheads and sebaceous filaments.

With nearly 300K on Instagram and Target as a stockist, it’s fair to say that she’s a major player in the skincare game. Judging from SLMD’s social media presence, it is in the same leagues as the drugstore staple brands, Olay and Avene.

She’s the author of a skincare guide, a brand owner, and a reality queen – talk about an empire!

Dr Pimple Popper is transforming lives one pop at a time

Sandra, a graduate of Drexel University College Of Medicine, is not only squeezing zits during her TV episodes.

Viewers are hooked on the heartwarming patient stories that show how Dr Pimple Popper transforms lives with her procedures.

Many of her patients resort to hiding their bodies in fear of exposing their skin issues, so Sandra’s extractions practically give them a new lease on life.

One scenario that springs to mind is 30-year-old Melissa, a South Dakota woman who entered her Upland, California clinic with “the biggest lipoma” Sandra had ever removed.

Located on her right shoulder, the giant lump of fatty cells was three years in the making. Sandra was forced to cut the burgeoning growth in half as it was too big to remove in one swift move. By the end of the surgery, the heaping mass was truly a sight to behold.