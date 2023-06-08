Dr Pimple Popper fans are used to seeing the TLC star work her magic in the operating room. But outside of her hit TV show, Dr Sandra Lee has other interests and a whole family to get to know. Many fans wonder if Dr Pimple Popper is married in 2023, and it turns out she met her husband way before finding fame.

From removing lipomas to squeezing blackheads, bursting cysts and curing skin conditions, Dr Pimple Popper has her hands full when it comes to the patients who come into her office. In her downtime, the dermatologist enjoys private hikes at her stunning 1.5 acre home in Upland, California. She shares her not-so-humble abode with her husband and two children.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

Dr Pimple Popper met her husband at university

Dr Pimple Popper met her husband while she was studying at Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the TLC star said that they were both in the same class.

She added that he would come by her class every week when she was in her first year of medical school: “The way we met was actually in gross anatomy when we were worked on a cadaver.”

In 2015, Dr Rebish jumped on Dr Pimple Popper’s YouTube channel to downplay his wife’s story and said that he was also “friends with some of the people on her cadaver team.”

He added that the two went out to lunch together and “really hit it off,” just one month into medical school.

Jeff added: “I didn’t know I was cashing in my chips at age 21, but here we are.”

In an interview with Today in 2020 where she showed Natalie Morales around her home, Dr Sandra Lee said that she and her husband used to go to dive bars and play pool together when they were in medical school.

TLC star has two children

New York born Sandra Lee moved to Upland, California with her family when she was a child.

She still lives there today with her own family, her husband Jeffrey Rebish, and their two sons.

At 33 years old, Dr Pimple Popper had finished her dermatology residency and she moved back to Upland, California.

She and her husband took over the family business from Dr Lee’s father, who is also a dermatologist.

Dr Sandra Lee’s husband guest stars on her channel

In 2020, Dr Pimple Popper introduced her Instagram followers to her husband as they played a question and answer game.

Jeffrey, who is also a dermatologist, guessed his wife’s questions correctly during the clip.

TLC star Dr Pimple Popper also revealed that her husband “likes to remove toenails” during his day job. She said that they “make a great team,” and that they’re in “love,” during the sweet post.

The two got married in 2000 and they’re both 50 years old.