Big Ed and Liz are being asked if they’re still together in 2023 after calling off their engagement – after 10 split-ups since they first began dating – during the explosive 90 Day Fiance Tell All. It came after Ed’s text were exposed.

Despite visiting several wedding venues, Ed and Liz’s drama continued on the recent January 8 episode. It marked the 11th time they have broken up after Ed asked for his engagement ring back during an argument.

Ed’s ex-fiancé Rosemarie “Rose” Vega joined the Tell All virtually, where she exposed him for texting her. Ed had denied the rumors previously but screenshots showed he had texted his ex two days before proposing to Liz.

Are Ed and Liz still together?

Yes. Although Ed and Liz called off their engagement during the January 8 episode, the Tell All was reportedly filmed in September last year, Screenrant reports. They then posted photos and videos together in December.

Therefore, the two appear to have gotten back together. Just two weeks before the Tell All part 2 aired, he used the hashtags ‘#engaged’ and ‘#couplegoals’ and wrote on Instagram:

Rascal Flats said life is a highway, but it’s been more like a rollercoaster. The thing about rollercoasters is though….is that they are fun as s***. #takinglifeasitcomes.

They were also seen dancing at a wedding together in December. Liz wrote that she loves how they can “have fun, be silly and be us for once.” And in October, a month after the Tell All was filmed, Liz showed off her engagement ring.

The 90 Day Fiance couple were due to marry

Big Ed told Liz that he isn’t ready to marry her on 90 Day Fiance and she’s had enough. They’ve now scrapped the wedding date, and while fans ask if they’re married yet, they haven’t shared any ceremony pictures online.

Although she didn’t give the exact date, Liz revealed they’d picked a wedding date just one week before filming the Tell All. Liz then read texts from late 2021 between Rose and Ed, which proved he asked to visit Rose in the Philippines.

She then admitted she had “little respect” left for Ed, before he asked for her engagement ring back. It comes more than a year after Ed got down on one knee in August 2021 – after buying a ring on a whim and proposing at 3am!

Soap Dirt reports that the couple was originally planning to celebrate their special day in summer 2022. They were reportedly due to get married on August 1 last year in San Diego, California.

Ed and Liz have broken up 11 times

Ed and Liz’s break-up is nothing new for the 90 Day Fiance couple. They split shortly after getting engaged in August 2021. Then, in October 2022, he accused her of being a lesbian and called time on their relationship.

They’ve reconnected again and again over the years. Liz revealed on the Tell All that they had not been living together after breaking up 10 times – but they had an 11th break-up during the January 8 episode.

Ed and Liz met nine months after he broke up from Rose, he told cameras during November 2021. Since then, TLC has followed his journey while dating Liz, which has been an on-off relationship.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC AND DISCOVER+ ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

