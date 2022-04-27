Emily and Sasha prove with some TLC, 90 Day Fiancé relationships can work













90 Day Fiancé is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Jibri and Miona, Emily and Kobe, Kara and Guillermo and many more couples are currently starring in 90 Day Fiancé in season 9. April 17th saw the premiere of season 9 and whether the couples are going to work out still remains to be seen.

Looking back at previous seasons of the TLC show, meeting someone online and marrying them after 90 days doesn’t always work out so well, but there is hope for the 90 Day Fiancé couples currently on the show. Season 7 stars Emily Larina and Aleksandr ‘Sasha’ Larin are proof that 90 Day Fiancé can result in a lasting marriage. So, let’s find out more about them in 2022…

Who is Emily Larina from 90 Day Fiancé?

Emily Larina is a cast member from 90 Day Fiancé season 7 which aired in 2019.

When she first appeared on the show, Emily was 29 years old. She’d moved from Portland, Oregon to Russia to teach English.

For three years, Emily lived in Volgograd, Russia and when she first moved there as a young American, she joined a gym to try and meet people. She met her now-husband, Sasha, who was working as a personal trainer.

Emily and Sasha got married

By the end of season 7, Emily and Sasha were married with a son.

The family moved to the USA together but decided to move back to Russia in 2021. Vlogging on her YouTube channel, Emily said that they were going to be getting an apartment and their old jobs back in Russia.

Emily and Sasha’s son, David, was born in 2018.

90 Day Fiancé: Where are Emily Larina and Sasha now?

Emily and Sasha’s relationship and 90 Day Fiancé journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but the pair are still together in 2022.

As per Sasha’s Instagram post from February 2021, they’ve had some hardship, he wrote: “It’s been a long journey of us together through all challenges. But we are still surely going up…“

Monsters and Critics wrote in March 2022 that Emily had gone back to the USA with her son, David, while Sasha remained in Russia.

Emily captioned an IG post about her trip: “David and I are in the USA for a bit. Of course, I miss my family in Russia, my apartment, the life we built in Moscow. However, I felt it was best if we came to the states for a while to see my family here. For now, I’m living in the present and praying for peace“.

The family is still very much together, though, as they can be seen travelling to Albania in March 2022 as a trio and Sasha wrote on Emily’s Albania IG post that the city of Yerevan “stole his heart“.

