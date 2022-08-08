











Emily Bieberly has shared her weight loss progress on Instagram, sparking shock among 90 Day Fiance fans who instantly noticed she once dropped several pounds. It came after Kobe’s fiance confirmed she is pregnant.

The TLC star has spoken out about her weight changes in the past, and is now giving advice to her followers on how they can make small changes to their lifestyle. Emily encourages fans to go for a five minute walk and to drink water.

So, just what routine did Emily take to drop 18 pounds? Reality Titbit has all the details on her healthier lifestyle, which includes parking in the furthest spot in car parks, as well as fan reaction to her recent Instagram upload.

90 Day Fiance’s Emily shares weight loss

Emily revealed that she went on a weight loss journey in 2017, which she has decided to begin again five years later. It comes after she gave birth to a baby girl in 2021, as per Screenrant, and shared a new gym-inspired post days ago.

She had started a transformation back in 2015, before going onto lose a significant amount of weight three years later. The conversation around Emily’s weight gain was brought up by her fiance Kobe when they were reunited.

Kobe was slammed for comments about her weight gain, but added that Emily’s weight didn’t matter to him, and that he still loved her. Following the episode, Emily took to social media to reveal she’s on a weight loss journey again.

She visits the gym each morning

Emily has shared Instagram stories revealing that she has been waking up at 4.30am to get her workouts in at the gym. Dressed in a white bra and black pants, Emily stretched her waistband as she smiled at the camera.

She also spoke about having lost 18 pounds in the past, but was also honest about how she had hit a plateau, despite sticking with her routine. Emily admitted she had not lost any pounds in one month, but had lost inches.

The 90 Day Fiance star was also eating healthily in her previous transformation, a habit that she is now getting back into following her new lifestyle.

Fans react to Emily’s transformation

When Emily uploaded an update on her weight loss progress, showing a photo from 2017 compared to now, she was inundated with comments regarding how well she has done to continue a healthy lifestyle.

One fan commented: “You can do it girl I believe in you ❤️❤️❤️. You still look beautiful in both pictures.”

Another wrote: “Consistency and discipline right there. You look amazing 🤩 Happy for you!”

“Congratulations on your weight loss, you must feel great”, reacted one of Emily’s followers. Many were shocked that she looks how she does considering she recently gave birth, and applauded the star for her motivation.

