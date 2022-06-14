











As Seeking Sister Wife gets well under way, Euclid Ohio councillor Marcus Epps has been open about his job. Viewers are now eager to find out about his career background and have discovered he once ran a club.

Marcus Epps, his wife Taryn and his fiancée India are a trio on the TLC reality show. Marcus revealed he and Taryn first met in college while he was hooking up with another girl, calling himself a “player” back in the day.

When he told viewers he’s a councillor working in Ohio, many took to the internet to uncover more about Marcus. Cleveland 19 alleges he was once involved in running an illegal after-hours club, and was charged with multiple housing violations in January this year, which he denies.

Marcus Epps on Seeking Sister Wife

Marcus is a husband to Taryn but also has a fiancée, India. He met Taryn at college and has been in a relationship with her ever since but, after more than a decade together, she discovered Marcus had been unfaithful.

When she decided to leave, taking their daughter with her, Ohio councilman Marcus started dating India. They got engaged and, about a year later, Taryn called him up because she wanted to work their relationship out.

At the time, she was unaware Marcus had moved on, but they ended up agreeing to a polygamous relationship involving all three of them. He will also date other women to see who is the best fit for the family.

He ran an illegal after-hours club

Marcus Epps was involved in running an after-hours club listed as having closed several years ago, as per Cleveland 19. The publication stated Epps was caught on camera at the club on the night of an unsolved murder in October 2020.

He was reportedly seen carrying another shooting victim out of the nightclub. Court records show the state foreclosed on the property three years ago but Cleveland 19 alleges the former owner makes $1,000 a month renting the building to “OFC Group”.

OFC Group is listed as Marcus’ employer, with its business licence on file listing Taryn Lindsey as owner. In a police report from the night of the murder, officers say Lindsey told them she was “hosting a birthday party”.

TLC star says family’s recent situation has been a ‘struggle’

In March 2022, a Fox 8 I-Team “checked property tax records for every mayor and council member in Cuyahoga County”. They uncovered 16 elected officials who were behind on paying taxes.



As re-reported by Starcasm, the Fox 8 team claimed Euclid councilman Marcus Epps owed the most – more than $12,000. When asked for comment, Epps said he had suffered a house fire and described his family’s recent situation as a “struggle”.

In March 2021, a woman was injured in a fire that took place at a property he owned.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Marcus Epps for comment.

