









Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have welcomed identical sons after marrying twin brothers Jeremy and Josh Salyers – and they all live together as one big, happy family.

The sisters, 35, who appeared on the first series of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, tied the knot in a joint ceremony with the brothers, 38, in 2018.

They decided to bring their children up with four parents after Brittany gave birth to Jett just a few months before Briana welcomed Jax. The boys are cousins but also technically quartenary twins, meaning they are genetic brothers because of their DNA.

The sisters had dreamed of marrying another set of identical twins ever since they were children growing up together in Delaware.

Love story

Britanny and Briana met Josh and Jeremy at the 2017 Twins Day Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, and married in a lavish ceremony the following year.

Brittany and Josh’s son Jett was born in January 2021, followed by Briana and Jeremy’s son Jax in April that year.

After welcoming their sons, the twins excitedly exclaimed: “We did it,” after realizing their dream had come true.

Briana told People: “We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, our dream has come true. How lucky we are that we get to live it’.”

And the couple headed back to the festival earlier this month, taking their sons along for another year of celebrations.

View Instagram Post

The couples live together in a mansion near Smith Mountain Lake in central Virginia.

They named their home Smith Mountain Manor and it boasts a swimming pool, vegetable gardens and sits within acres of land.

They’ve transformed their home into a wedding venue, which the brothers primarily run, taking over parenting duties when the sisters head to work as attorneys. They work at the same law firm four days a week.

Speaking about raising their sons as brothers, Briana said: “We do everything as a family, we’re really inseparable. It’s like this magical existence.”

But the sisters explained that each couple has their own bedroom.

“We do like to make that clear because we get a lot of weird creepers,” Briana said.

Family life

The couples have a joint Instagram account – @salyerstwins – where they share snippets of their life together.

Their little boys of course share a striking resemblance and are always pictured wearing matching outfits, which their parents also often don.

View Instagram Post

In one very cute clip they shared, Jett was seen excitedly exclaiming that he had “two daddas” and “two mommas”.

The post was captioned: “When you realize your parents are ALL identical twins!”

View Instagram Post

People in the comments said they’d always wondered what this kind of scenario would look like.

One person wrote: “I’ve literally always wondered what it would be like if two sets of identical twins had kids together. Thanks for solving the mystery”.

Another penned: “Just imagining growing up with someone you can’t be apart from, and then finding spouses who feel the same way and then all living together”.

A third commented: “Amazing! And the cousins have the same DNA as well!”

