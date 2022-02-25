









Since Russia started their invasion into Ukraine earlier this week, 90 Day Fiance fans are concerned for Natalie Mordovtseva and have been left wondering if the recently single Ukrainian is still in the US.

The star has recently been involved in drama with 90 Day Fiance Single Life: Tell All where her estranged husband, Mike, announced he had filed for divorce. Fans realised Natalie would have had no choice but to go back to Ukraine, because Mike also revealed he had never filed the paperwork for her green card.

Reality Titbit has found out all the details on whether the reality star is back in Ukraine or still in the US.

Natalie Mordovtseva. Picture: Natalie Is Confronted With Reality | 90 Day: The Single Life | discovery+

Is Natalie back in Ukraine?

Natalie broke down on the set of Tell All when Mike bluntly said “let’s get a divorce” and fans were left wondering if this would spark the star’s decision to go back to Ukraine to look after her mother.

From what it looks like on Instagram and through her stories in recent weeks, Natalie is still in the US and appears to be in Petersburgh, Florida, where she has been navigating her newly single life amid the ‘divorce‘.

The model also posted a video on her Instagram yesterday after the president of Russia declared war with Ukraine. The caption of the post expressed her support to those in her home country with its hashtags, #SaveUkraine #StayHuman and #UkrainianLivesMatter.

The couple aren’t divorced

To many fans’ surprise, as of January 2022, the couple hasn’t actually gotten divorced yet which is why Natalie has been able to stay in the US. A source from the courthouse in Callam County Florida said,

A Callam County Court clerk has confirmed to In Touch that there is no divorce progress. Callam County Court House

Aside from this, former 90 Day Fiance alum, David Murphy, caught Natalie filming for the show recently. This suggests she may be appearing on the show’s Single Life, or could have managed to work things out with Mike.

Seeing the news about Russia invading Ukraine has me feeling for Yara, Natalie and their families. I hope they stay safe during all of this 💚 #B90 #90DayFiance — Angus Carnevale (@AngusCarnevale) February 21, 2022

Natalie is now living in Florida

In terms of what Natalie is up to now, from scrolling through her Instagram the actress, journalist and reality star appears safe and sound in Florida, and has not returned to Ukraine.

Natalie frequently posts selfies and videos of herself in different restaurants and bars enjoying her social life and she is also a sucker for inspirational quotes, especially those by Albert Einstein.

The star has dabbled in modelling in the past too and a lot of her professional shoot pictures are featured throughout her Instagram. Her pictures show she loves all things fashion and beauty and has a taste for the finer things in life.

