Fan shock after Ximena from 90 Day Fiance reveals webcam job













Ximena Morales has revealed she used to work as a webcam girl before her TLC debut. Mike Berk is now her ex-fiance, but 90 Day Fiance fans are still in shock… Let’s take a look at her job history and what happened.

A webcam site is how Ximena met Mike before their show appearance. So when she split up with him, he dropped the bombshell that she was a model on adult entertainment sites before her now-ex financially supported her.

From earlier episodes where Ximena asked Mike to fund her breast enhancement, to later sending him home packing to leave Columbia, it’s been a whirlwind romance for the pair ever since he first popped the question.

OMG: Not one pic of 90 Day Fiance’s Mike on Ximena’s Instagram hints at split

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Ximena spills about webcam work

During the Sunday March 27th episode, fans were let into just how Mike and Ximena first discovered each other. It comes after he told the mom-of-two that he had kept her and her kids “off the street” by funding her.

He asked her: “What kind of modeling job are you gonna work for? Are you gonna go back to that adult internet job?” Ximena questioned Mike on what is wrong with that career, before revealing that was how they met.

She then revealed all during a 90 Day confessional:

Here in Colombia, work is very hard to find. It’s hard, and what they pay is very little. Before I met Mike, I started working as a webcam model and that’s how we met, through the website. Mike is a little uncomfortable with people knowing I met him through a webcam website, but the truth is that he was always, every day he was there. And one day, he told me, ‘Get out of there, and I’ll help you.’ And from then on, he started helping me.

Mike then Ximena that if they could work on their relationship, he could have helped her learn English to get better jobs in New York. However, she admitted she never even wanted to go to the big city with him.

Even before the bombshell mike dropped about Ximena on #90DayFiance I got a stripper/SW(ain’t nothing wrong with that,IMO) vibe about her. Still though what a rattlesnake. Like dude why even throw that in someone’s face? — Vann K ᵍᵐ (@VannTSkull) March 28, 2022

Fans react to Ximena’s job history

Viewers were in shock about Mike outing Ximena’s job history, with some revealing he “showed his true colours” despite the fact they first ever met through her past webcam work. Many have sided with her over him.

While some think she “used him for money”, others have different opinions. Ximena also stated on the show that “Mike sent it [money] on his own” and that she never forced him to pay her.

A viewer wrote: “Ximena is a s*x worker. Her behavior the entire season now makes total sense. Mike knew exactly what he was getting into. No sympathy from me.“

Another said: “Wow, the truth comes out about Ximena and Mike. They met while she was a webcam model. I’m not surprised but it all makes sense now.“

“Someone inform Mike that Ximena can’t turn a trick into a husband. He met her while she was camming“, reacted a fan.

“Also, is there anyone who can confirm for him that it’s OVER cuz she’s told him 357 times already and he’s STILL like, “I think she’s going to change her mind.”

mike showed his TRUE colors .. not him throwing Ximena’s work in her face. EVEN THOUGH THAT IS HOW HE MET HER .#90dayfiancebefore90days #BeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance — party party yea (@chromekuromi) March 28, 2022

CHECK IT OUT: Mike Berk was a trendy Internet boss before he joined 90 Day Fiance

What does Mike Berk do for a living?

Mike was working as a social media director at Malibu Detailing before he joined 90 Day Fiance in 2021. Over on his Instagram, he has shared several pictures of car renovation work he has completed at a Times Square garage.

From carrying out a gloss black vinyl wrap around a vehicle to cleaning motorbikes, it’s clear that he is incredibly passionate about his valeting service job, which is owned and operated by firemen.

His last post at Malibu Detailing was in November 2021, hinting that he still works for the company. Riding his motorbike in general is one of his favorite hobbies.

When Mike first met his girlfriend Ximena Morales online, left his life working as a volunteer firefighter and taking care of his grandpa so he could go to Colombia and meet her.

However, it was just less than three months ago when the TLC star was doing firefighter training. Therefore, we can safely say that he has also gone back to his role in the emergency services.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK