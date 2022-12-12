Is Michael from 90 Day Fiancé in America? Many fans want to know more about where Michael Ilesanmi is now after a turbulent relationship with Angela Deem.

The 34-year-old first appeared on the TLC show back in 2018. His wife, Angela, flew from Georgia, Atlanta, in the US over to Nigeria to meet Michael for the first time.

The two met online after Michael messaged Angela out of the blue. After getting to know one another virtually, fans got to see how the pair got along in real life on 90 Day Fiancé. Let’s take a look at where Michael from 90 Day Fiancé is now…

Michael and Angela on Before The 90 Days

Angela and Michael rose to reality TV fame when they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 2.

The 2018 episodes showed the beginning of their relationship. Despite living miles across the globe from one another and having a 22-year age gap, Michael and Angela were determined to make their relationship work.

Angela proposed to Michael and while his K-1 Visa was being approved, she headed back to Nigeria to spend time with him on Before The 90 Days season 3.

Fans got a glimpse of their engagement party in Nigeria and Angela also met Michael’s mother during season 3.

Michael’s visa was denied

In 2019, Michael and Angela were back on TLC but this time on the original 90-Day Fiancé show.

Angela sought advice from a lawyer over Michael’s visa application being denied.

The two later got married and Michael applied for a spousal visa.

However, their relationship had many ups and downs and at one point they even considered divorce.

Fans ask if Michael from 90 Day Fiancé is in America

Angela and Michael currently star on 90 Day Fiancé‘s Happily Ever After spin-off show.

Fans of the show wonder if Michael is now in America. Many got excited over a photograph that circulated on social media showing Angela and Michael shopping in a supermarket. Lots of fans thought that this meant they were in the US together.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a giveaway brand that meant they were shopping in Nigeria.

Distractify reports that Michael’s visa was approved for his move to the USA.

Michael and Angela are currently having more relationship issues on the TLC show, though, as he wants to become a social media influencer and Angela isn’t keen on the idea.

