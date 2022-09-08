









Mercedes Cephas’ My 600-Lb Life journey has viewers asking where she is today. A number of them also seem to be fans of her cousin, Brandon.

Mercedes struggled on the show and found comfort in eating food. She was living in pain every day but was unable to meet Dr Now’s weight-loss targets on the show.

The My 600-Lb Life star was almost totally bed-bound despite having two children to look after. Her eldest child was 11 and had to help out a lot with things around the home.

Life was already a struggle for Mercedes as she and her children had to live in a one-bedroom apartment and share a bed. Her weight was an additional burden and she required help with using the bathroom and cleaning.

Who is Mercedes Cephas?

Mercedes Cephas appeared on season 7 episode 18 of My 600-Lb Life. She hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, and weighed more than 200lb at the age of 13 and almost 300lb at 15. Because of her weight gain, she started skipping school and eventually dropped out.

Both of Mercedes’ children had to be delivered by c-section but her wounds became infected and she was prescribed bed rest.

Mercedes on My 600-Lb Life

At the beginning of her My 600-Lb Life episode, Mercedes weighed more than 700lb.

During the episode, Mercedes claimed she had been abused by her late father, which led to her reliance on food for comfort and happiness.

Per Looper, she ended the episode by losing 81lb but that wasn’t enough to qualify for Dr Now’s gastric bypass surgery.

Many fans took to Twitter when Mercedes’ episode aired to comment on how much they loved her cousin, Brandon. One wrote: “Mercedes’ cousin Brandon is the best guy that’s ever been on this show.”

Another said he was an “angel.”

Where is Mercedes now?

Mercedes said she “couldn’t believe” what she’d “let her life become” and after the show, which aired in 2019, she launched a GoFundMe entitled Help Mercedes Get To Texas For Weight-Loss Surgery. However, the fund only raised $175.

Judging by her social media accounts, Mercedes is still living in Cincinnati and is single. On Facebook, she writes she’s a “stay-at-home parent” in her bio.

She last updated her profile picture in 2020 and has a cover photo that features her children.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK