Tammy Slaton tied the knot recently, teasing a wedding that fans are hoping they get to see on 1000-lb Sisters season 4. She took to TikTok on Tuesday, November 29 to happily reveal that she “married my best friend.”

The TLC star let everyone know that her last name is no longer Slaton, as she can now be referred to as Tammy Willingham. That’s the surname of her new husband Caleb, who she met while in a rehab facility for weight loss.

Fans of Tammy are now flooding her with congratulation messages, with many also noticing how much weight she appears to have lost. They have noticed she is brimming with happiness following her new life update.

Did Tammy Slaton get married?

Yes, Tammy officially has a husband for the first time. 1000-lb Sisters have watched her former relationship history, such as when she dated Philip Redmond before they split in 2021, but she’s now found a new man.

They got engaged in October before saying their vows on Saturday, November 19, at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Tammy revealed on TikTok: “I married my best friend.” She also added: “I love this man.”

People reports the couple had 30 guests on their big day – including Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton – and their wedding journey is set to feature in a new season of 1000lb Sisters in January.

Who did Tammy marry?

Tammy married Caleb Willingham at a rehab facility center in Ohio. Caleb is 39 years old, three years older than the 1000-lb Sisters star, and is said to be moving to Kentucky now they’re married.

He appears to have a tracheostomy tube like Tammy. In a video of the proposal shared by The Sun, Caleb placed a ring on the reality star’s finger and told her that he loves her. Tammy agreed to marry him as they kissed and hugged.

Tammy entered the rehab facility for her food addiction in November 2021, where Caleb is also a patient. On their wedding day, Caleb dressed up for the occasion in a black shirt and brown suspenders.

Fans in awe of her marriage

After finding out Tammy is officially married, many sent her messages to congratulate her. Through pictures alone, fans felt that Caleb has a “good energy” and added that they have high hopes for Tammy’s new marriage.

One fan said: “I hope y’all both recover, and can live your lives together happy and healthy. So happy for you Tammy!”

Another wrote: “Awww Congratulations hun❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so glad you found love🥰.”

“I’m happy you found someone, I hope he treats you well,” penned a fellow 1000-lb Sisters viewer.

