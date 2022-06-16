











James King appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2017 before he sadly passed away in 2020. As his TLC episode recently aired as a repeat, fans are paying tribute to him and asking what happened to the star?

He died aged 49, three years after his initial appearance. The father-of-six weighed 791lb but, in a follow-up episode in 2018, it was revealed his weight had gone up to 840lb.

He was survived by his partner, six children and 19 grandchildren. Viewers now wonder what happened to James’ wife and family, and are sharing condolences to his loved ones.

James King on My 600-lb Life

James was bedridden when he first appeared on My 600-lb Life, weighing 791lb. When he began his weight loss journey, Dr Now instructed him to lose more pounds before visiting him for another appointment.

His partner, Lisa Raisor, featured on the show as she usually looked after James, along with their daughter who left school to help take care of him. James was told on the show he was in danger of kidney and heart failure.

James revealed his birth mother was an alcoholic while he was growing up, and then he became addicted to food. In December 2017, he was in an ICU suffering from sepsis, cirrhosis and kidney failure.

He passed away in 2020

James reportedly died of kidney failure on April 3rd 2020. He proudly lost 340lb before his death, as per The Sun, but passed away at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

A source exclusively revealed to The Sun he went into septic shock, which is a widespread infection that can lead to organ failure. The insider said: “He died of kidney failure. He has been suffering, but now he is no longer in pain.”

His partner Lisa recently shared a tribute to James on Facebook, writing: “Happy birthday James King, I will love you a thousand years plus more!” She also reshared a post written two years ago, which said:

Happy heavenly birthday to my love James. I have loved you all of your life and I will miss you the rest of mine.

Several fans wonder what happened to James’ partner, who is now devoting her life to looking after their children and grandchildren. His daughter has also set up her own mini-business, which takes custom orders for sublimation tumblers.

Googling James K after watching his My 600lbs Life Where Are They Now episode just made me sob uncontrollably #my600lblife — descarada (@xioosiris) August 6, 2021

Fans remember James two years on

When James King’s episode re-aired on TLC, viewers paid tribute to him and wondered what happened to his family. Many shared their respects to his family, while all felt sad about his passing.

One viewer said: “I read he did lose weight afterwards, condolences to his family since he passed away.”

Another wrote: “Googling James K after watching his My 600-lb Life Where Are They Now episode just made me sob uncontrollably #my600lblife.”

“RIP! You fought a good fight! #600lblifefans,” a fan wrote in James’ memory.

#my600lblife friends, what happen to James King wife? — Ben Dover (@My_TVShows) June 11, 2022

