Tammy Slaton’s sister Amy Slaton has recently revealed via her TikTok that she’s single, and some fans think Tammy has followed suit with her latest videos on social media and the absence of her husband Caleb, as they’re questioning if the pair are still together.

The latest season of the TLC show showed the wedding of Tammy Slaton and her husband Caleb Willingham as viewers have been following the couple’s journey ever since they met in the rehab center.

We look at the 1000-lb Sisters star’s latest TikTok and why her social media has fans raising eyebrows.

Credit: 1000-lb Sisters/TLC YouTube

Tammy Slaton’s TikTok shows she’s in her ‘self love’ era

Fans have been questioning Caleb’s absence for a while, but the 1000-lb Sisters star’s latest TikTok may have fans questioning her relationship status.

Anyone that follows Tammy knows she loves a good old TikTok filter, and this time, she’s using one called: “What is your heart status.”

The filter landed on ‘self-love’ and instead of trying the filter again to get another answer, she smiled at the camera. Although some fans may question this, one wrote: “And give Caleb a hug from all your fans.”

Caleb was last present on Tammy’s TikTok page at the end of March, when a photo of the couple appeared on a photo dump she posted. However, he hasn’t been present in an actual video since the start of the year.

Although her husband Caleb has not been present on her page, Tammy Slaton’s ‘mystery friend’ Nicholas has made an appearance.

Instagram users think Tammy Slaton is single

Tammy has been slaying on Instagram lately as she’s given followers a glimpse of her weight loss, although some fans can’t help but question the absence of Caleb.

In a picture posted two weeks ago, one fan commented: “You look, good girl! How is married life?”

Although Tammy didn’t respond to the comments, many of her followers sure did.

“I don’t think they’re still together. She has no pics anymore and her last name is back to Slaton on here soooo they’re probably not together,” replied one of the TLC star’s 477k followers.

“I don’t think they are together anymore, she removed all his pics & videos,” wrote another.

However, another wrote: “They are very much still together they are in a long-distance marriage.”

It seems like Caleb is still in the rehab center, which could well be the reason for his absence on her platforms.

Tammy and Caleb wed in 2022

Tammy and Celeb wed in November 2022, which TLC fans saw at the end of the most recent season. The couple met in a weight loss clinic in Ohio and instantly clicked.

The relationship moved fast, concerning some of her family members including Amy Slaton, as they wed just a month after their engagement.

At the time of writing, neither Tammy Slaton has not commented on whether she is single or not.