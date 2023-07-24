The new series of Sister Wives is set to premier this August, and with Kody Brown only having one wife now, fans are desperate to know whether he’s looking for another, or if his days of polygamy are truly behind him.

Ever since 2010, the cameras have been following Kody Brown and his four wives as they navigate their lives together. However, the Brown family has now broken down, with Christine, who is now happily engaged, the first to leave. Robyn is now Kody’s only wife and TLC fans will see the family breakdown firsthand.

Kody Brown says he’s now monogamous

Since the breakdown of his marriages to Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown, Kody announced he and Robyn were ‘monogamous’ in a cameo video to a fan.

In the video, posted in March, Kody said: “I won’t be having any more wives. Robyn and I are basically monogamous.”

However, there have been rumors spreading around that he and Robyn may be pursuing a new wife, reported by various sources, including the U.S. Sun and InTouch.

Kody and Robyn have not commented on any speculation, however, and the last public statement from Kody on their relationship was that they would remain monogamous.

Fans will have to wait until the new series drops to see what’s actually been going down!

Fans wonder if Kody Brown is looking for a new wife

Since Kody now only has one wife on the show titled Sister Wives, fans wonder if he’s going to get a new wife or stay monogamous with Robyn.

“I wonder if Kody’s out cruising for a new wife,” questioned one fan.

“Give it a couple of years they’ll be on seeking sister wives,” said one.

“What will the show be called now? Wife? I hope the other ladies get their own spin-off show!” exclaimed another.

Another joked: “This season on Sister Wives? Don’t you mean this season on Sister Wife?”

“Very curious to see what life looks like for them and if it’s any different!!!” wrote one viewer.

The new trailer has fans cheering for Janelle

Ever since the trailer dropped for Season 18, fans have been going wild, as they can’t wait to see the drama unfold. If the two-minute trailer is anything to go by, we know we’re in for the most dramatic season yet.

It looks like Janelle takes the crown in this trailer as she makes the shocking revelation to Christine that she “doesn’t want to be married anymore.”

She then got into an altercation with Kody, where she screamed: “Shut your f***ing mouth and let me talk to you for a minute!”

“Don’t you DARE point your finger at me!” YESSS Janelle!!!!” screamed one fan.

“Oh my pearls I’ve never heard Janelle use profanity ever lol I’m so happy for her, I could cry !!! You go girl,” exclaimed another.