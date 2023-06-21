Amy Slaton shared a sweet lunch date with her young sons this June. Although the 1000-lb Sisters star enjoyed a spot of food on the road as she headed to Florida, some fans had a lot to say about what her children were eating. Amy often takes to Instagram and TikTok to share the latest in her life but this time she has her followers divided.

Amy and her sister, Tammy Slaton, rose to fame as YouTubers before landing themselves their own reality TV series on TLC in 2020. Nowadays, more of the Slaton sisters’ siblings appear on the show including their brother, Chris Combs. The TLC star’s kids also appear on the series. Amy is mom to sons Gage and Glenn.

Credit: TLC Australia YouTube channel

Amy Slaton’s sons

In 2020, Amy Slaton-Halterman and Michael Halterman welcomed their first child together a year on from getting married.

Their son, Gage, was born in November before his brother, Glenn came along in 2022.

Glenn was born in July and is almost a year old.

Amy now writes on social media that she’s a “single mom of two wonderful boys,” following her divorce from Michael.

1000-lb Sisters star enjoys lunch with kids

Taking to Instagram on June 20, Amy shared a video of her sons enjoying lunch out.

The family is Florida-bound, according to Amy’s recent posts.

By the looks of her post, along the way, the TLC star decided to stop for some food with her “handsome boys.”

However, fans were quick to criticize Amy for feeding her kids chicken and fries.

Fans rally behind Amy

Many people took to the comments section of Amy’s post to critique her parenting.

One said: “Amy – don’t you want better for your kids? Feed them healthier options honey.”

Another suggested that Amy’s kids are “on the road to unhealthy.”

However, lots of Amy’s fans came to rally behind her.

One fan commented that it’s only “one meal” that people are seeing and making their judgments from.

They wrote: “Everyone making the “healthy habits” comments… this is one meal. Unless you’re right there with her raising the boys every single day, don’t assume and be all judgy.”

Another defended the 1000-lb Sisters star, writing: “She took her boys out for a treat. Look at them! They are happy and healthy!”

Lots of people also took to the comments section to say how “cute” Glenn and Gage are. Some suggested that the two look just like each of their parents.