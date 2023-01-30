Gabriel Jayne is April Jayne’s son on Milf Manor. April was previously married to his father, Billy Jayne, and is now trying to find love on the new TLC show featuring eight ‘hot moms’, aged between 40 and 60.

Milf Manor isn’t Gabriel’s first slice of fame, though. He’s actually already well-known in the music industry but is now taking his fame to reality TV as he double-dates alongside his single mom April.

Reality Titbit found out all about who Gabriel is, as well as who his father Billy is. Plus, we discovered more about her other two children Miles and Keelin, although they don’t currently feature on Milf Manor.

Gabriel Jayne on Milf Manor

Gabriel Frances Jayne is a Milf Manor star who appears on the TLC show with mom April. He is a 23-year-old American musician, songwriter, and performer born on February 22, 1999, in Los Angeles, California.

He comes from a family of performers born and raised in southern California and is well-known in the alternative indie music industry. He has hazel eyes with heterochromia, a condition in which the colored part of the eye is multicolored.

His music influences growing up consisted of Led Zepplin and The Sex Pistols. Food, travel, art, fashion, and music are Gabriel’s ultimate passions in life. In 2020, he released his first single, Pain and Pleasure.

Meet his rents April and Billy Jayne

Gabriel’s father Billy Jayne is an actor, director, and producer, while his mom April Wayne is a contestant on Milf Manor. Billy and April are no longer together but are parents to three children.

Billy, 53, was married to April until 2003. From New York, he is best known for his role in the teen show Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, starring alongside actor Corin Nemec. The show ran from 1990 until 1993.

Gabriel’s mom April is also an actress, known for MacGyver in 1985, Dead On in 1994, and Hunter in 1984. Now divorced, she’s looking for her new match on TLC’s Milf Manor alongside her son.

His siblings and music career

Gabriel is the youngest of three having one older brother, Miles Jayne, and a fraternal twin brother, Keelin Jayne. His career as a musician involves a following of 398 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Los Angeles-based star currently has two singles out, the most recent called Pretty Face which came out in 2021. The 6ft (182cm) singer also does his fair share of modeling alongside making music.

