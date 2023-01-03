Ana Gaby Nuñez and Abby Montoya are a couple who starred on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise. They were also part of a romance with Frankie Birdine, but have committed to just each other after splitting from him.

They have been together for at least a decade, and are both bisexual. Gaby, Abby and Frankie became the TLC franchise’s first throuple before the latter decided to ghost the two women and call time on their romance.

Gaby agreed to commit herself to Abby and the two had a wedding ceremony, which aired in August 2022. Many now ask whether they’re still together as Love in Paradise returns to screens. We’ve got the latest update.

Meet Gaby and Abby

Gaby and Abby are a couple on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise. From Mexico, they met Frankie while he was on vacation. After they split from him, Abby proposed to Gaby before they had a commitment ceremony.

After more than a decade of being together as just them two, they opened up their relationship and had gotten intimate with Frankie during his trip to their hometown. They then became the first throuple on the series.

Gaby was seen shouting at Abby on the show, “We were two. We decided to include Frankie, and then he stabbed me in the back.” After their issues on-screen, many fans wonder if they are still together.

Gaby and Abby on 90 Day Fiance

After meeting Frankie, both he and Abby kept in contact and fell in love, planning to get married and for Abby to move to the States but Gabby had no idea this was happening. However, Frankie didn’t want to break them up.

Therefore, Frankie decided not to go to Mexico to propose to Abby. While Frankie claimed they would be leaving Gaby behind, Abby insisted they were always going to find a way to bring her with them.

Gaby, who had felt betrayed after finding out that Frankie and Abby had been speaking for almost half a year over the phone, agreed to commit herself to Abby, and the two had a wedding ceremony.

Are Gaby and Abby still together?

Yes, Gaby and Abby are still sharing pictures on Instagram looking loved-up. Frankie does not feature in them but has been liking their posts, which suggests they maintained a good friendship after they ended their romance as a trio.

Frankie appears to be single on Instagram (@itsmefrankeith). In December 2022, Gaby and Abby enjoyed a sunset beach visit, where they smiled and held hands. Gaby wrote as the caption: “With you on the beach and nothing else.”

Abby has also been sharing regular pictures with Gaby. They brought the New Year 2023 in with Gaby’s family. She wrote: “I share a little bit of my night with a beautiful family that has welcomed me with so much love.”

