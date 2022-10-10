









Jenny and Sumit are two of the stars of hit series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way but it seems that since Jenny’s daughter came to visit her in India, Tina has become the star of the show.

After being treated to a surprise visit from her daughter and wife earlier in the season, fans want to know more about Tina (Christina.)

Tina has now featured on the show a number of times and hasn’t been shy about telling her mother what she thinks about her 90 Day Fiance relationship with Sumit. Keep on reading to find out more about Tina.

Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11354 Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cQq1GELi_Ic/hqdefault.jpg 1108018 1108018 center 22403

Jenny’s daughter Tina has been married to her wife since 2008

Heavy reports Tina has been married to wife Jen since 2008, a year after getting together. The couple met in Redlands, California, and run a YouTube channel under Tina’s name (Blend_it_boo).

On the channel they document their lives together and promote products. Their channel has become very successful and fans love watching their story.

Tina often posts pictures of her wife on Instagram to celebrate their love. Her profile is filled with pictures of the ladies out to breakfast, exploring New York City, and playing with their dog.

Tina’s Instagram and YouTube also promotes her make-up looks and tutorials as it seems that’s another of her passions.

View Instagram Post

90 Day Fiance star Tina’s father passed away in 2008

Gossip Next Door reports that before she met Sumit, Tina’s mother Jenny had been married for 15 years before reportedly getting divorced.

Tina shared an adoring post to her father in June 2020 with an old photo of her kissing her dad. The caption revealed he passed away in 2008. In the caption she wrote:

I know if [he] were here today I would be wrapping my arms around him with love because he was not just a beautiful black man he was my dad. We stand with you.

Her father was called Robert and the daddy and daughter duo were reportedly extremely close.

View Instagram Post

Tina has another sister, Dominique

Tina and Jen documented their visit to her mom in India and, during the video below, Tina jokes about “bumping into” her mother in India. The ladies also give a shout-out to Tina’s sister – Jenny’s other daughter – Dominique.

Jenny has shared pictures of Dominique on her Instagram page before but little else is known about her. The sister duo seem close, however, and who knows, we might get to meet her on the show at some point too?

Fans will have to tune in to TLC Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how the drama plays out.

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK