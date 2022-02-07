Get to know Meghan and Vannessa, larger than life 1000-lb Best Friends











Move over Tammy and Amy, it’s time to meet TLC’s new 1000 lb stars Meghan and Vannessa.

With the latest season of 1000-lb Sisters coming to a close, it’s no surprise that viewers want more 1000-lb content to enjoy. 1000-lb Best Friends is a brand new show on TLC following Meghan, Vannessa, Tina, and Ashley on their weight loss journey.

If you’re wanting to get to know the childhood best friends a little better, you’ve come to the right place. Reality Titbit has found out more about Meghan and Vannessa, and their weight loss journey so far.

Who is Meghan Crumpler?

Meghan is 43 years old and lives in Hoschton, Georgia. She has a boyfriend called Jon, who she first met when she was 35 years old. They have a 10 year age gap and got engaged in February 2021.

Meghan posts regularly on social media to update fans on her weight loss journey. She shared a flashback photo on her Instagram explaining that she spent years of her life hating her body. She wrote:

“It is truly sad that I can look back on this picture and think wow she’s beautiful… Why didn’t I think that long ago.. I wasted so many years hating my body when I was a child and there was really actually nothing wrong with me. Today I’m working on getting that person back. One day at a time, one second at a time. Sure I will I will fall and skin my knee a time or two, or maybe even break a bone… But I will never fail. My life depends on it.”

This isn’t Meghan’s first time appearing on TLC, as she also featured on the hit show Too Large last year. In 2021, she also had weight loss surgery, and currently weighs 441lbs.

Who is Vannessa Cross?

Hailing from McDonough, Georgia, Vannessa now resides in Jonesboro, Georgia. The 42-year-old is currently single.

She has three sons from previous relationships called Jacob (18), Justin (16), and Werner (13). The name of Jacob and Justin’s father is unknown, however, Werner’s father is called Michael Gibbs. Vannessa and Michael are on good terms and have remained friends and co-parents, she shared a photo of him on Facebook saying “This man is an excellent father and I’m blessed he is”.

Vannessa explained in the trailer for the new show that she has found it impossible to stick to a diet, however, she is sick of being fat and tired at 448 lbs. Meghan describes Vannessa as ‘loyal’, and Vannessa has thanked Meghan for approaching her and telling her that she has a problem.

1000-lb Best Friends: Meghan and Vannessa

Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross have been besties since they can remember. They have plenty of things in common, one of them being their struggles with their weight.

During the trailer for the show, Vannessa explains that “Me and this girl have been dealing with our weight since junior high”, followed by Meghan saying they are “Big as hell”. Between the besties, they used to weigh around 1000-lbs.

Howard Lee, President of TLC, explained that: “This show is about weight loss and leading a healthier lifestyle just as much as it is about a tight-knit group of girlfriends that love to have a good time”.

