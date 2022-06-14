Get to know Seeking Sister Wife's newbie Steve Foley













Seeking Sister Wife is back on TLC for their fourth season, but this time with a brand new couple looking for another partner to add to their relationship.

The hit TLC show follows the lives of a handful of couples on their journey in polygamous relationships. Viewers get to see an insight into the selection of potential people, along with how they adapt their lives to fit multiple people into their relationship.

Steve is the new addition to Seeking Sister Wife alongside his partner Brenda, and Reality Titbit have everything you need to know about him and their polygamous relationship.

Who is Steve Foley

Steve Foley was born in July 1979, making the TLC star 42 years old.

According to his LinkedIn, he works as the Vice President Business Development at SafeTech-USA. He also states in his bio that in terms of work, he is a problem solver, solution finders, critical thinker and private pilot.

Steve has multiple degrees in multiple sectors. In 2001, he graduated from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas with a Bachelor of Arts. This was followed by a Bachelor of Arts in Business Adminstation Finance and Marketing in 2003 at Lakeland University.

Then in 2015, Steve graduated from Michigan State University with a Master of Science in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management. However, he didn’t stop there, as he has also achieved an MBA in Finance.

Get to know Steve and Brenda Foley

Steve and Brenda Foley are the newbies on Seeking Sister Wife. The pair first met whilst Steve was with his ex-wife, and Brenda joined them as a sister wife.

After this marriage broke down, Steve and Brenda decided to stick together and look for a new wife to fit in their family. The pair are currently seeing a woman called April, who at just 21 years old, Steve thinks is a perfect fit for their relationship.

Brenda revealed on the show that although finding a third partner is their goal, it’s hard for Brenda as she is worried Steve will end up loving April more than her.

Pineapple Compass Travel

Alongside their new career in reality TV, Steve and Brenda own their own company together.

The pair own a holiday business called Pineapple Compass Travel. They state on their website that their aim is to create “experiences for you that are both exceptional and memorable.”

Pineapple Compass Travel promise customers low prices, great service, holiday protection and value-added benefits. They also offer holidays across the globe in places such as Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, Alaska, South America, Central America and many more.

