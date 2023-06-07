GG Derrico had a “gut feeling” after a possible “family” member called Amani claiming to be her grandson suddenly walked into their life.

In the latest season of the TLC show, the Derrico family faces fresh new challenges as Karen and Deon juggle life and business with their 14 children in North Las Vegas.

Tuesday’s episode delivered a shocking moment for the whole family when a mystery person left a voicemail, claiming to be a son of Deon’s late brother Christopher.

Screenshot from TLC/Twitter

Deon’s call from mystery “family” member called Amani

On Tuesday’s (June 6, 2023) episode of Doubling Down With The Derricos, Deon’s life turned upside down when he learned that they can have a potential family member they’d never known about their whole life.

A man called Amani reached out to Deon, claiming to be a son of Deon’s late brother Christopher, who suddenly passed away in January 2022.

Deon told his wife Karen that he initially ignored Amani’s phone calls but he felt bad for not picking up and showed his wife a voicemail left by the possible family member.

“I don’t know what to think – it’s a lot to take in,” Deon admitted. “Christopher was my older brother and I really looked up to him growing up.”

GG Derrico “has a gut feeling” about Amani

It was a very emotional moment for Deon’s mother GG Derrico who had a “gut feeling” that Amani could be Chris’s son and her grandson.

Chris’s passing has been especially challenging and heartbreaking for GG as she is currently fighting health issues and undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

A possible family member on the horizon was a ray of hope for GG who requested a DNA test to confirm whether Amani could really be her grandson.

Deon said that it would be heartbreaking if Amani wasn’t Chris’s son because GG said that she may finally have “purpose” in her life.

Fans are hopeful for the new Derrico “family” member

Many TLC viewers are hopeful that the young man is really GG’s grandson because GG sees it as a sign after Chris’s devastating passing.

“Aww! This phone call between GG, Deon and Amani,” one viewer commented. “GG got that gut feeling about Amani,” someone else wrote.

“So, hope this young man is GG’s grandson!!” another one tweeted.

“Maybe this is what GG needs!” a fourth fan added. “God sent him to your guys for a reason.”

