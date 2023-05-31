Doubling Down with the Derricos star Deon Derrico appears on the TLC show alongside his family members including his mom, who he often refers to as a “queen.” During season 4, GG is set to explore the dating world. The new 2023 season is jam-packed full of obstacles for the family including GG’s health, their house, and much more.

The Derrico kids are all growing up and Deon suggests that it’s time to have the “birds and the bees” chat with his family during the season 4 trailer. Fans first met the family, which includes four sets of multiples, back in 2020. So, let’s find out more about what’s to come in the new series including GG’s ups and downs.

Doubling Down with the Derricos: GG explores online dating

Doubling Down with the Derricos star Mariam ‘GG’ Derrico embarks on an online dating journey during season 4.

Grandmother to all 14 children who appear on the show, GG is set to turn 73 on the TLC show’s new season.

There’s nothing holding Deon’s mom back when it comes to living life to the fullest and it appears that she’s set to make moves in her love life on the 2023 show.

GG is battling cancer

During the Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 trailer, Marian Derrico, AKA GG, is seen riding bikes and caring for her grandkids.

However, the TLC star is battling cancer during the show and breaks down at one point in the season.

Speaking to her friends, she explains that she has the option of continuing chemotherapy treatment. However, GG isn’t sure if she can carry on fighting the disease.

She says: “I just don’t think I can do this anymore.”

Her son, Deon, says to her: “Fight is all you know.”

Doubling Down with the Derricos star gets emotional

The hit TLC show then cuts to another tough element of GG’s life.

Deon says that his late brother may have had a son and that he has made contact with him and GG.

The Doubling Down with the Derricos star says: “My brother’s passing was hard, especially for GG.”

GG says that she feels she “failed” her late son “in so many areas.”

She adds that “meeting Amani” has given her a “new purpose,” before the camera cuts to her asking if he would like to do a DNA test.

Deon says: “If this young man is not family, it’s going to be devastating for her.”

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

