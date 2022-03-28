











Gino and Jasmine‘s 90 Day Fiance romance has turned to drama after she found out that his ex-wife continues to keep his name in her title. This saw those tuning in frantically trying to find out his last name.

The couple are recently engaged, but their relationship on the TLC series hasn’t come without its challenges. Jasmine recently saw red when she discovered that Gino’s last name is being kept by another woman.

She requested that he make his ex change her title, but fans weren’t happy with Jasmine’s wishes. Throw in the questions about exactly what Gino’s Italian last name is and we have our latest 90 Day discussion below.

LOOK: We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance’s Gino without his trusty hat

Gino and Jasmine’s ex-wife drama

Gino and Jasmine were sat having what first appeared to be a chilled conversation, until drama erupted between them. As he went to approach the topic of a prenup, she showed her fury after finding out his ex-wife still has his last name.

She said: “Gino, you married the b***h and let her keep your last name.” However, the US rules are that a woman has the choice to keep their married name or go back to using their maiden name.

Jasmine compared sharing a last name with one of Gino’s exes to sharing underwear and said “you just don’t do it.” As a result of her anger, several fans began jokily suggesting the TLC star’s mom may also have to change her last name.

I mean what can Gino do about making his ex give up his last name? I’m pretty sure there is nothing he can do… why let that bother her? #90DayFiance — Brittany (@Brit1242) March 28, 2022

90 Day Fiance: Gino’s last name

Gino’s last name is Palazzolo. He’s not the only person to still have that last name, aside from his family members, as his ex-wife still carries the Italian surname and has not changed it back to her pre-marital name.

One viewer wrote: “Gino is a white man in the Midwest, I’m sure there are 20 other men in his town with the same last name. It’s no big deal.”

He doesn’t have any known history of dating anyone from Italy, as Jasmine is from Panama, and his ex-wife is thought to be Brazilian. Gino upped and left his Italian roots to work in America years ago and now lives in Michigan.

The 90 Day Fiance cast member began working in the US in 2006, as an interior product engineer. He is now working as an automotive engineer working in product development, which he began in June 2021.

Like what’s the big thing that Gino’s ex has his last name…I kept my ex’s last name n it’s been 30 years ..don’t plan on changing it #90DayFiance — Savannah's Lair 😷❤️🇺🇸🐶🐾🐕😷🇺🇦 (@savannah1109) March 28, 2022

GET TO KNOW: Who is Nicky Jam’s mother? Meet singer’s family and ex-wife

His Italian family roots

Gino is originally from Italy, the place where he grew up with his family and went on to graduate in. He has also shared old Instagram photos revealing his thick Italian hair that he no longer has, and covers with a hat.

He still lived there in his twenties, when he often spend time with his brother Tony, dad, and Uncle Marco. Gino also attended his father’s wedding aged 24, when he was described as looking like comedian Jerry Seinfield.

Jasmine, however, is from Panama City, Panama. She recently discussed her ancestry in more detail on an Instagram story, explaining that her maternal great-grandparents came to Panama from Spain.

Her paternal relatives were Afro-descendants who came to Panama to build the well-known canal.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK